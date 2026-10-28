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Mustapha Hadji did more than wear the Morocco shirt. He was one of the brightest stars to carry the ambitions of the Atlas Lions onto the world's pitches, leaving his mark on the memory of African football.

Crowned African Player of the Year in 1998, Hadji stood out as one of Morocco's key men at the France World Cup. He played 58 internationals between 1994 and 2002, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists, the model of a Moroccan player who could shine at the highest level of European football.

His professional career took him across several European clubs, most notably Aston Villa and Deportivo La Coruña. Hadji then returned to the Morocco national team through the technical side, serving on the assistant staff between 2014 and 2022 and watching from close quarters as the Atlas Lions built towards their 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

In the first part of his extended interview with "Kooora", Hadji opens the thorny files that dominate Moroccan and African football. He tackles the legal dispute between Morocco and Senegal over the Africa Cup of Nations final, his stance on the controversy surrounding the 2030 World Cup final, and his view on the rivalry with Spain and the talk of racism.

The former Morocco star also offers a technical reading of the current side, comparing the 2022 and 2026 generations and assessing the work of Walid Regragui and Mohamed Ouahbi. He names the teams he believes can stop the Atlas Lions, and points to the squad's biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Then there is the Lamine Yamal file and his choice to represent Spain rather than Morocco. Hadji reveals how Moroccans view the Barcelona star despite that decision, before turning to the options in attack, naming the man he would prefer to lead the front line and giving his verdict on Soufiane Rahimi and his potential with the national team.

And to the first part of the interview: