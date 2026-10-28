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Mustapha Hadji Interview With KoooraKooora.com
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

On video: Mustapha Hadji in an interview with Kooora (1/2): Senegal could be African champions in this scenario, and a fundamental difference between Wahbi and Regragui

Exclusive
M. Hadji
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Spain
L. Yamal
M. Ouahbi
W. Regragui
I. Saibari
S. Rahimi
Morocco
Senegal
Spain

Morocco did not steal the Africa Cup of Nations: the law is clear

Failing to recognise the CAS ruling will harm the image of the African continent before the world

The 2030 World Cup final must be held in Morocco: enough racism

Morocco is capable of knocking out Brazil and Argentina, and central defence is our weak point

Ouahbi is influenced by Barcelona's style, and 40 million Moroccans support Yamal

Mustapha Hadji did more than wear the Morocco shirt. He was one of the brightest stars to carry the ambitions of the Atlas Lions onto the world's pitches, leaving his mark on the memory of African football.

Crowned African Player of the Year in 1998, Hadji stood out as one of Morocco's key men at the France World Cup. He played 58 internationals between 1994 and 2002, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists, the model of a Moroccan player who could shine at the highest level of European football.

His professional career took him across several European clubs, most notably Aston Villa and Deportivo La Coruña. Hadji then returned to the Morocco national team through the technical side, serving on the assistant staff between 2014 and 2022 and watching from close quarters as the Atlas Lions built towards their 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

In the first part of his extended interview with "Kooora", Hadji opens the thorny files that dominate Moroccan and African football. He tackles the legal dispute between Morocco and Senegal over the Africa Cup of Nations final, his stance on the controversy surrounding the 2030 World Cup final, and his view on the rivalry with Spain and the talk of racism.

The former Morocco star also offers a technical reading of the current side, comparing the 2022 and 2026 generations and assessing the work of Walid Regragui and Mohamed Ouahbi. He names the teams he believes can stop the Atlas Lions, and points to the squad's biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Then there is the Lamine Yamal file and his choice to represent Spain rather than Morocco. Hadji reveals how Moroccans view the Barcelona star despite that decision, before turning to the options in attack, naming the man he would prefer to lead the front line and giving his verdict on Soufiane Rahimi and his potential with the national team.

And to the first part of the interview:

  • Watch the first part of Mustapha Hadji's interview with Koooora

  • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) held a hearing attended by representatives of Morocco and Senegal, and confirmed that the final decision will be announced in November. What are your expectations for the ruling?

    Football is governed by rules, and the rules state that if players leave the field of play there is a penalty. The rules at FIFA and CAF are clear, and in general I hope this crisis does not happen again for the sake of the future of African football.

  • But could the ruling come in Morocco's favour?

    God willing, Morocco have committed no error, while the Senegal players walked off the pitch. The rules are clear: Morocco have every right to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title.

    Flip it around, and had Morocco's players been the ones to walk off, Senegal would have deserved the crown even before scoring the winning goal.

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  • Morocco Senegal AFCON 2025AFP

    Morocco says that the Senegal players leaving the pitch means withdrawal, and therefore the regulations must be applied, but on the other side Senegal says that the referee completed the match and ratified the final result. In your view, which of the two takes priority: the literal application of the regulation, or the referee's authority and what happened on the pitch?

    The referee made a major mistake when he chose to resume the match after the Senegal players walked off. What's strange is that the VAR official and the CAF officials left him to make that call on his own, without stepping in.

  • It is said behind the scenes that the head of the referees' committee at CAF pressured the referee to complete the match.

    Hopefully we won't see a mistake like this again, and CAF officials get these decisions right in future.

  • The question that now imposes itself: what if the ruling comes in Senegal's favour, do you expect the Moroccan public to accept the decision, or will there be objections and demands for appeal?

    I hope the final ruling applies to everyone, whoever they may be, but God willing the decision will be in Morocco's favour.

    We are talking about the laws of football. We did not steal the cup unjustly, we won it fairly according to the laws, in line with the events that took place on the pitch.

    I think it is difficult to go any further than this in this matter, especially as it would harm the future of the game in Africa. I want the world to know that there is a law that governs African football.

  • Would you yourself have recognised Senegal as African champions had the referee's decision gone in their favour?

    The Senegalese know the rules, and they know very well what happened. It is true they won the match on the pitch, but they are aware that the referee made his decision in order to keep the match going without bigger problems. However, CAF and FIFA regulations state that if players leave the pitch for more than 10 or 15 minutes, there must be a penalty. These players should have received yellow cards.

  • We move on to another contentious issue concerning the stadium that will host the 2030 World Cup final. The Spanish media are waging a strong campaign to host the match, and the Portuguese José Mourinho says that "the World Cup final should be held at a legendary stadium like the Santiago Bernabéu", so what is your opinion?

    Of course I want the final to be held in Morocco, in Casablanca or Rabat, especially as we have the capabilities that qualify us for that. I also want to see the World Cup final held in Africa for a second time, after the first occasion in South Africa in 2010. I believe the time has come to raise the African flag.

  • What do you say to the Spanish media, who are calling for the hosting of an important match such as the World Cup final amid the spread of controversy over racism there?

    Yes, frankly I believe there is racism, and they also practise racism when they demand that the match be kept away from Africa despite it being held more than once in Europe and the United States.

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Speaking of Spain, there was a Spanish-Moroccan battle of a different kind over Lamine Yamal. What do you say to him after he chose to represent Spain over Morocco?

    Although Yamal represents Spain today, we as Moroccans love and support him, and we consider his blood to be Moroccan. He was young when he made the decision, and he plays for Barcelona, the biggest club in the world. He faced pressures, and it was difficult to turn down the chance to play for the senior Spain national team at a young age.

  • But Yamal's presence with Morocco would have made a big difference.

    Yes, but it was difficult for him to choose Morocco at that time. We wished to see him with the Moroccan national team, but thank God in any case, and today 40 million Moroccans are supporting him with Spain.

  • Beyond the final, is Morocco capable of delivering a World Cup edition that surpasses the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which some rank among the best in history?

    Yes, Moroccan football officials have been working since 2012 on more than one front to develop the game. Today we have all the credentials. Dual-nationality players plying their trade in Europe's leagues are now asking to play for Morocco.

  • Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Morocco achieved two feats at the last two World Cups, but is the current side really stronger than the 2022 generation, or have the results raised expectations beyond the true level?

    Nobody saw Morocco coming at the 2022 World Cup. By 2026, the picture had changed completely. The whole world knew the strength of the Atlas Lions, and that made the job harder. There is nothing tougher than facing teams who have already studied your every strength.

    Morocco brought young talent to the 2026 World Cup, players who can carry the banner all the way to 2030. Ayoub Bouaddi leads the way, joining the squad at just 18. Experienced heads like Achraf Hakimi, Nesser Mazraoui and Brahim Diaz are there to guide them.

  • But which of the two generations is stronger in your view, 2022 under Regragui or 2026 with Wahbi?

    We cannot say that one generation is stronger than the other, but in 2022 the national teams did not respect us in footballing terms, whereas in 2026 the respect was considerable. Teams did not want to face us because we had a side that possessed strength both defensively and offensively, and that left no spaces.

    Compare the 2022 and 2026 generations in technical terms and you find that Wahbi, a tactical coach of the highest calibre, would change the team's style of play three times in a single match in 2026.

    Regragui, whom we thank for everything he provided to Moroccan football, played with a single approach from the first match in 2022 until the very end. The players knew that the moment they won the ball, we would rely on counter-attacks.

  • Morocco are ranked seventh in the world, the gap with the big national teams has narrowed, and everyone takes them very seriously, but tell me the names of three national teams capable of beating the Lions at the current time.

    France are a very tough team, and so are Spain, even though we beat them in 2022, and the third team is England.

  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Does this mean that the Moroccan national team can defeat sides such as Brazil and Argentina?

    Brazil are nowhere near the side they were in the late nineties and the early 2000s. No Ronaldinho, no Ronaldo, no Rivaldo. They don't frighten anyone right now. This is an ordinary team, and Morocco can get the better of them.

    Argentina have lost 90% of their strength since Lionel Messi retired. He did everything, the goals, the decisive passes. The rest of the players don't offer anything special in my eyes, so Morocco are capable of beating them too.

  • In your view, what is the biggest weakness in the Moroccan national team at the moment, one that a strong opponent could exploit in a knockout match, for example?

    Centre-back is the priority, especially with only Issa Diop and Nayef Aguerd in that position and back-ups who aren't at the same level. We need real strength in depth here, just as we have in midfield and attack. My hope is that we'll have six top-class defenders in the future.

  • Has the Moroccan national team missed Romain Saïss since his international retirement?

    Yes, because he was a top-class player and a leader on the pitch, and now we have Diop and Akrad.

  • Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    You said the Morocco national team has an abundance of players in midfield and attack, but do you think there is a crisis in the out-and-out striker position after the drop in form of En-Nesyri and El Kaabi, especially since Regragui relied on Sebari as a false nine at the World Cup?

    We have young attacking options who shone at the Under-20 World Cup, among them Yassir Zabiri, who plays in La Liga, and I do not see a crisis in this position for the Morocco national team.

    True, Chibari led the attack at the World Cup despite not being a classic striker. But Mohamed Ouahbi can deploy his players in more than one way. He draws on Barcelona's style and can rely on a false nine, just as Pep Guardiola did in the past and as Hansi Flick does now. Chibari can also fill more than one role in the attacking line, whether as a number nine striker, a number ten playmaker, or out wide.

  • But if I asked you to recommend just one name to play as a striker for the Moroccan national team, who would it be?

    Ismael Saibari, because he can make the difference at any moment.

  • Why has Sofiane Rahimi not been mentioned, despite his consistently brilliant form with Al Ain of the UAE, and why is he, most of the time, limited to the role of a substitute with the Morocco national team?

    Rahimi is a "joker" player, I love him dearly, he fights and plays with his heart, and gives 200% of his ability even if he plays for just two minutes.

  • Despite that, it did not select him to lead the Morocco attack at the expense of Sebari.

    From my point of view, it's very difficult for him to start ahead of Sibari.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 01-MAR-COMAFP

    Do you think Regragui's departure from Morocco just a few months before the 2026 World Cup was the right decision, or did the stability that achieved the 2022 feat deserve another chance?

    Regragui has gone far. He's changed how the world sees the Morocco national team, and he's changed the Moroccan mentality too, letting Moroccans dream of winning the World Cup. That's no small thing. I'm not talking about tactics here. Before the 2022 World Cup, the ultimate dream for any Moroccan was simply getting past the first round. After the tournament, everyone talks about the ambition of winning the title. Even players based in Europe now want to join Morocco to chase that dream.

  • But from your point of view, why did he leave at that time?

    Regragui is the finest coach ever to take charge of the Moroccan national team, but after around four years in the job, and under enormous pressure, he chose to rest and step away. That left Ouahbi with a harder task. He inherited the role at a delicate moment, just months before the 2026 World Cup, with everyone expecting a repeat of 2022. Winning over the fans was never going to be easy.

    Hopefully Regragui returns to coach Morocco one day.