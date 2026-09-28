Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium 0-1 France

Scorers: 88' Olise (F)





Zinedine Zidane's France left it late to secure victory, thanks to a moment of magic from Micheal Olise. Both Mark van Bommel's Belgium and the Bleushad opened the new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League, setting up tonight's headline clash, which kicked off at 8.45pm at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and counted for matchday two of Group I, the one that also includes Italy. The game stayed in the balance until the closing stages, with Doué hitting the crossbar and Como midfielder Da Cunha striking the post, before the piece of invention from the Bayern Munich forward, which sends France top with six points, ahead of the meeting with Italy, who are on three points, scheduled for Friday.





Belgium, the Red Devils, had comfortably beaten the Azzurri 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico but were caught out at the death. France have now won each of the last six meetings, including the four played in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win against the Bleus dates back to September 1981. Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because of an issue involving the away side. According to broadcaster TF1, the Bleus players had to adjust their socks at the last moment because they were not fitting properly on their legs. Then deafening whistles rang out from the Belgium fans during the French anthem.