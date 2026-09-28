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Belgium v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD2Getty Images Sport
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Olise’s magic sends France through at the end: 1-0 in Belgium and top spot, now Italy

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A

Relive the second day of the Nations League LIVE with us.

Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium-France 0-1

Scorer: 88' Olise (F)


Micheal Olise produced the decisive flash late on to give Zinedine Zidane's France victory. Both Mark van Bommel's Belgium and the Bleushad opened the new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League, so they arrived in top shape for tonight's headline clash, which kicked off at 20.45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and counted for the second matchday of Group I, the one that also includes Italy. The game stayed finely balanced until the end, with Doué hitting the crossbar and Como midfielder Da Cunha striking the post, before the moment of invention from the Bayern Munich forward, which sends France top on 6 points, ahead of the meeting with Italy, on 3, scheduled for Friday.


Belgium's Red Devils, who had comfortably beaten the Azzurri 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, were caught right at the end. France have now won the last six meetings, including all four in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win against the Bleus dates back to September 1981. Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because of a problem involving the away national team. According to broadcaster TF1, the Bleus players had to sort out their playing socks at the last moment because they were not fitting properly on their legs. Then deafening whistles rang out from the Belgian fans during the French anthem.

  • The goals and key moments:

    88' - France break the deadlock, Olise magic! The Bayern forward picks the ball up in his own half, bursts clear with pace and power, cuts inside and fires a precise left-footed strike beyond Lammens. Les Bleus lead late on.


    56' - Doué is everywhere again, this time forcing Lammens into a save with a skidding right-footed effort, and Lepaul can only just fail to get on the end of the rebound.


    54' - France hit the post through Da Cunha! The Como midfielder lets fly with a left-footed strike from outside the area, and the ball crashes against the upright to Lammens' right.


    52' - France go close through Doué. He spins away from Moreira with a magical turn, then curls a right-footed effort not far wide of Lammens' goal.


    27' - Akliouche's set piece stretches Lammens, who then makes a superb save from Lepaul on the rebound, before Lavia hacks Kalulu's effort clear from almost on the line.


    13' - France hit the bar! Doué weaves through the box with a fine slalom run, shifts the ball on to his left foot and rattles the crossbar before it goes out.

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  • The match report:

    Belgium-France 0-1

    Scorers: 88' Olise (F)


    BELGIUM (4-2-3-1): Lammens, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, Seys (De Cuyper on 68'), Lavia (Raskin on 85'), Tielemans, Moreira (Lukebakio on 63'), De Bruyne (Vanaken on 63'), Godts, De Ketelaere (Fernandez-Pardo on 85'). Head coach Van Bommel


    FRANCE (4-3-3): Maignan, Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Diouf, Akliouche (Cherki on 77'), Camavinga, Da Cunha (Koné on 90'), Doué, Lepaul (Dembele on 68'), Barcola (Olise on 77'). Head coach Zidane


    Booked: Moreira (B), De Bruyne (B), Tielemans (B)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: -

    Referee: Obrenovic (SRB)

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UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA