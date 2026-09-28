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Belgium v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD2Getty Images Sport
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Olise magic sends France through late on: 1-0 in Belgium and top spot, now Italy

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A

Relive the second day of the Nations League LIVE with us.

Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium-France 0-1

Scorer: Olise 88' (F)


France left it late, with Zinedine Zidane's France snatching the win through a moment of magic from Micheal Olise. Both Mark van Bommel's Belgium and the Bleushad opened the new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League, so they arrived in ideal shape for tonight's headline clash, kicking off at 20:45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and valid for the second matchday of Group I, the one that also includes Italy. It stayed finely balanced until the end, with Doué hitting the bar and Como midfielder Da Cunha striking the post, before the invention of the Bayern Munich forward, which sends France top with six points, ahead of the meeting with Italy, on three, scheduled for Friday.


Belgium had comfortably beaten the Azzurri 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. The Red Devils had lost each of the previous six meetings with France, including all four in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win over the Bleus dates back to September 1981. Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because of an issue involving the away side. According to broadcaster TF1, the Bleus players had to adjust their playing socks at the last moment because they were not fitting properly on their legs. Then deafening whistles came from the Belgian fans during the French anthem.

  • The goals and key moments:

    88' - France break the deadlock, Olise magic! The Bayern forward picks the ball up inside his own half, surges clear with pace and power, cuts inside and fires a clinical left-footed finish beyond Lammens. Les Bleus lead late on.


    56' - Doué is rampant again, this time with a skidding right-footed effort. Lammens saves, and Lepaul can only just fail to get there.


    54' - France hit the post through Da Cunha! The Como midfielder lets fly with his left foot from outside the area, and the ball crashes against the upright to Lammens' right.


    52' - France go close through Doué. He skips away from Moreira with brilliant skill, then curls a right-footed effort not far wide of Lammens' goal.


    27' - Akliouche tests Lammens from a set piece. The goalkeeper then pulls off an outstanding save from Lepaul's rebound, before Lavia makes a crucial clearance almost on the line to deny Kalulu.


    13' - France hit the bar! After great work in the box by Doué, he shoots with his left at the end of a fine slalom run and rattles the crossbar, with the ball then going out.

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  • The teamsheet:

    Belgium-France 0-1

    Scorers: 88' Olise (F)


    BELGIUM (4-2-3-1): Lammens, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, Seys (De Cuyper on 68'), Lavia (Raskin on 85'), Tielemans, Moreira (Lukebakio on 63'), De Bruyne (Vanaken on 63'), Godts, De Ketelaere (Fernandez-Pardo on 85'). Head coach Van Bommel


    FRANCE (4-3-3): Maignan, Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Diouf, Akliouche (Cherki on 77'), Camavinga, Da Cunha (Koné on 90'), Doué, Lepaul (Dembele on 68'), Barcola (Olise on 77'). Head coach Zidane


    Booked: Moreira (B), De Bruyne (B), Tielemans (B)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: -

    Referee: Obrenovic (SRB)

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UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
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Italy
ITA