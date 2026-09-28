Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium-France 0-1

Scorer: Olise 88' (F)





France left it late, with Zinedine Zidane's France snatching the win through a moment of magic from Micheal Olise. Both Mark van Bommel's Belgium and the Bleushad opened the new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League, so they arrived in ideal shape for tonight's headline clash, kicking off at 20:45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and valid for the second matchday of Group I, the one that also includes Italy. It stayed finely balanced until the end, with Doué hitting the bar and Como midfielder Da Cunha striking the post, before the invention of the Bayern Munich forward, which sends France top with six points, ahead of the meeting with Italy, on three, scheduled for Friday.





Belgium had comfortably beaten the Azzurri 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. The Red Devils had lost each of the previous six meetings with France, including all four in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win over the Bleus dates back to September 1981. Kick-off was delayed by a few minutes because of an issue involving the away side. According to broadcaster TF1, the Bleus players had to adjust their playing socks at the last moment because they were not fitting properly on their legs. Then deafening whistles came from the Belgian fans during the French anthem.