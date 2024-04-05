'Oh Cristiano Ronaldo have mercy on Manchester United & come home! Red Devils should sue Chelsea for time misappropriation' - Fans

The Red Devils fans in Africa are unhappy with the entire team after concentration lapses that led to loss against the Blues.

Manchester United came down from two goals down against Chelsea in the Premier League to take a 3-2 lead just up to the 99th minute. However, they conceded two late goals at Stamford Bridge to lose 4-3 and their Champions League hopes were dented.

The Erik ten Hag-led team are on 48 points, 11 out of the top four, and with eight games to go, it seems they might not qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

Some fans feel Al Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo might be the solution. Here are the top reactions from GOAL's African readers after Thursday night's Premier League classic.