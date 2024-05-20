Offside! Controversy, drama and blunders - The PSL’s worst refereeing decisions of the 2023-24 season and why South Africa needs VAR

Since the start of the Premier Soccer League campaign, there has been a series of sluggish officiating decisions, leading to numerous upsets.

Over the years, the standard of officiating in the domestic scene has significantly declined, with new controversies making headlines each week for the wrong reasons.

Coaches including Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena and TS Galaxy’s Sead Ramovic have previously voiced their concerns, highlighting that this situation cannot continue into next season.

GOAL examines some of the issues from this campaign, what the authorities are doing to address the situation and why the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is necessary.