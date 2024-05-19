Official: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain leads Baroka FC to PSL promotional play-offs alongside University of Pretoria

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsOfficial: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain leads Baroka FC to PSL promotional play-offs alongside University of PretoriaPremier Soccer LeagueUniversity of PretoriaRichards BayMaritzburg UnitedBoth teams successfully claimed the two spots to compete for a chance to advance to the Premier Soccer League for the 2024/25 season. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmaTuks and Baroka play out to a 1-1 draw The result sees them progress to the promotional play-offsThey will await their opponents from the PSL Article continues below