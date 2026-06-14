Of all things, a 7-1 win! The DFB team has overtaken Brazil to take the top spot in a very special World Cup statistic

Germany's 7–1 win over Brazil is remarkable in historical context. In the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, the DFB side inflicted one of the most painful defeats of all time on the hosts, thrashing the Brazilians 7–1 en route to the title on home soil.

In the 2026 tournament opener, Felix Nmecha put Julian Nagelsmann's side ahead against minnows Curaçao after just six minutes. The underdogs briefly silenced the favorites when Livano Comenencia equalized out of the blue in the 21st minute.

The Germans regrouped swiftly and retook the lead in the 38th minute through Nico Schlotterbeck, and Kai Havertz converted a penalty just before half-time to make it 3-1.

Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav and Havertz again added four more goals to Germany's commanding opening victory. The campaign continues with the second group match against Ivory Coast this coming Saturday, before the group stage concludes with a clash against Ecuador.