With 239 goals, the German national team has overtaken the record-holding world champions to become the side with the most goals in World Cup finals. Brazil currently has 238.
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Of all things, a 7-1 win! The DFB team has overtaken Brazil to take the top spot in a very special World Cup statistic
Germany's 7–1 win over Brazil is remarkable in historical context. In the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, the DFB side inflicted one of the most painful defeats of all time on the hosts, thrashing the Brazilians 7–1 en route to the title on home soil.
In the 2026 tournament opener, Felix Nmecha put Julian Nagelsmann's side ahead against minnows Curaçao after just six minutes. The underdogs briefly silenced the favorites when Livano Comenencia equalized out of the blue in the 21st minute.
The Germans regrouped swiftly and retook the lead in the 38th minute through Nico Schlotterbeck, and Kai Havertz converted a penalty just before half-time to make it 3-1.
Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav and Havertz again added four more goals to Germany's commanding opening victory. The campaign continues with the second group match against Ivory Coast this coming Saturday, before the group stage concludes with a clash against Ecuador.
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2026 World Cup: Could Brazil overtake the German national team by beating Haiti?
Brazil has the chance to overtake Germany in the all-time World Cup scoring charts overnight from Friday to Saturday (CET), when Vinicius Junior and his teammates are clear favourites to beat Haiti in their second group game.
In their opening 2026 fixture against dark horses Morocco, the Selecao managed only a 1-1 draw, with Vinicius netting their goal. After facing Haiti, Brazil will complete the group stage against Scotland.
To date, Germany has scored 239 goals in 113 matches across 21 tournaments, while Brazil has played in 23 tournaments and 115 matches.
"Here they are again," noted Globoesporte, adding, "Germany had a scare against Curaçao but got going in the second half and repeated the historic result of 2014." O Tempo reported, "Germany gives Curaçao a 'Brazil Day'."