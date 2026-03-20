Of all people, it’s their arch-rivals who stand to profit! A transfer of Said El Mala would bring in a windfall

According to the *Kölner Stadtanzeiger*, however, Chelsea FC are also showing keen interest in El Mala, who recently parted ways with his agent and is now represented by his family. The report does note, however, that the Blues are unlikely to sign his brother Malek, which is said to be a decisive factor in the 19-year-old’s decision about his future. Furthermore, the competition situation at the top London club is significantly more intense, which is why numerous talents have been loaned out in the past – most notably to partner club Racing Strasbourg.

El Mala has been something of a lifeline for Cologne this season. Although he has often been brought on as a substitute by manager Lukas Kwasniok, the 19-year-old has scored nine goals and provided four assists in the Bundesliga. No other FC professional has contributed to more goals.

Meanwhile, El Mala had failed to make his mark at Gladbach and was even dropped in 2021, before ending up at the Geißböcke via Meerbusch and Viktoria Cologne. “Said was still very small back then, which meant he was at a significant athletic disadvantage compared to his opponents and wasn’t competitive at that level. Some lads simply need a little more time to develop," his former U15 coach Sven Schuchardt told Bild newspaper in November. Saturday will see the 100th Bundesliga derby between the two rivals.