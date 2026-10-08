Let’s start with the choice you made in the summer that brought you here to Lorient: what convinced you about the project? Was there anyone in particular who spoke to you and convinced you to have this first experience abroad?

"Straight away, I liked the project when I spoke with the sporting director and he pushed me to come here. Then there is the personal side, because I wanted to try an experience abroad. I also liked the fact they were immediately clear with me here. I like that Ligue 1 is a league where many young players play and our team too is a side full of young players.





You arrive in France after three seasons as a professional, still around Italy. What do you think you have learned from these experiences and with what personal objective, and what do you bring here to Lorient?

"In all these experiences out on loan I certainly learned a lot from the various coaches I had. I came here with the desire to improve and to give my all for the team. It is certainly a difficult league, it is not easy, every match is tough and I will always give my all and make myself available to the team.





Before the international break your debut arrived. What was the first thing that struck you on and off the pitch?

It was very, very nice and I was very happy with my debut. What struck me was the intensity on the pitch, the intensity of the play. Then there are the stadiums. I have to be honest, I came from Serie B, so the stadiums here by comparison are fuller, there are many more people and they are bigger. It made a good impression on me and I’m happy. Now I’ll get down to work because we are preparing for the match against Paris FC.