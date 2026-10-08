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cm grafica obaretin 2026
Emanuele Tramacere
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Obaretin to CM: "At Lorient dreaming of the national team. Do not underestimate Ligue 1. At AC Milan it felt like I was dreaming. Conte and Allegri are different, but they shaped me"

Lorient
SSC Napoli
AC Milan
Italy
N. Obaretin
Ligue 1
Originals

The Italian defender on loan at Lorient told us about his career, his experiences with Napoli and AC Milan, but also his decision to move to Ligue 1 in an attempt to make his breakthrough.

Nosa Edward Obaretin has made a brave call at the start of his career. The defender, born in 2003, chose in the summer to leave Napoli and head abroad for the first time in his life, joining Lorient in Ligue 1 with a clear objective: to finally make his breakthrough in a league that is especially good for developing players like him.

In the interview given exclusively to Goal Italia and Calciomercato, the former Napoli and Milan player, among others, who also had loan spells in Serie B with several clubs such as Bari, Trento and Empoli, spoke about his journey, his desire to make it, what he learned under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, and the examples set by the great players he came up against, such as Theo Hernandez, Leao, Ibrahimovic, but also Rrhamani and Italy's central defenders. In the background, too, is that Italy blue shirt, a dream Ligue 1 could help him chase.


Thanks to the international department of the Ligue de Football Professionnel for their availability

  • Lorient’s choice

    Let’s start with the choice you made in the summer that brought you here to Lorient: what convinced you about the project? Was there anyone in particular who spoke to you and convinced you to have this first experience abroad?
    "Straight away, I liked the project when I spoke with the sporting director and he pushed me to come here. Then there is the personal side, because I wanted to try an experience abroad. I also liked the fact they were immediately clear with me here. I like that Ligue 1 is a league where many young players play and our team too is a side full of young players.


    You arrive in France after three seasons as a professional, still around Italy. What do you think you have learned from these experiences and with what personal objective, and what do you bring here to Lorient?

    "In all these experiences out on loan I certainly learned a lot from the various coaches I had. I came here with the desire to improve and to give my all for the team. It is certainly a difficult league, it is not easy, every match is tough and I will always give my all and make myself available to the team.


    Before the international break your debut arrived. What was the first thing that struck you on and off the pitch?

    It was very, very nice and I was very happy with my debut. What struck me was the intensity on the pitch, the intensity of the play. Then there are the stadiums. I have to be honest, I came from Serie B, so the stadiums here by comparison are fuller, there are many more people and they are bigger. It made a good impression on me and I’m happy. Now I’ll get down to work because we are preparing for the match against Paris FC.

  • Theo Hernandez, Rrhamani and Sergio Ramos the examples

    Centre-back or full-back? Where do you see your future? In the past you said you were learning from Theo Hernandez how to play as a full-back, but in recent years you have played more as a centre-back. What sort of example was he for you at that time, and were there others you learned from instead in playing as a centre-back?

    Right now I'm playing as the left-sided centre-back and today I see myself more in this role. Obviously, playing at AC Milan and seeing Theo Hernandez up close was a wonderful experience. I watched him and learned a lot from him. As a centre-back, on the other hand, for example at Napoli, playing with Rrhamani also helped me a lot. He always gave me advice and I learned a lot from him as well. During this summer's training camp I always tried to take in as much information as possible from all the centre-backs. Is Rrahmani underrated? For me he is certainly an excellent defender.


    Season objective? What kind of defender are you and is there a player you take inspiration from?

    Obviously, to make as many appearances as possible and if a goal comes, all the better. As a defender I like to be aggressive, but I also like to play on the ball and I think I still need to improve a bit more when it comes to attacking the goal, maybe from corners. When I was a bit younger, and when he was at the top level, I always watched Sergio Ramos. For me he is an incredibly strong defender. I always tried to learn as much as possible from him, even just by watching him on TV, of course, during Real's Champions League matches, because for me he was an incredibly strong defender.

  • Ligue 1 underrated

    Ligue 1 is a league that in Italy we know above all for the presence of great talents, but also for great physicality. Does that impression ring true, or is there more to it?

    In my opinion, Ligue 1 is a very underrated league because there are so many talented players. Obviously it's a very, very physical league and the tempo is very high, but people tend to underestimate it, perhaps because they think, "there's only PSG or only the top three or four teams". In reality, though, every match is difficult here because all the teams are well organised and have very strong, very physical players, so you can't underestimate any game.


    In recent seasons, top-level defenders have also moved from Ligue 1 to other leagues. Do you think it is perhaps the best league for a defender to break through in? Specifically, what can French football give you?

    I think that not only for a defender, but also simply for a young player, Ligue 1 can be a great springboard in my opinion. Here, all the teams have a lot of young players, they play them, and I really like that. It gives you confidence, and I think confidence is the most important thing for a young player, also when it comes to consistency in playing. It can be a good league in which to launch yourself and perhaps move on to other competitions in the future, if of course you do well.

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  • Allegri, Conte and Napoli

    You were with Massimiliano Allegri’s first team all summer... what was it like working with him? How different is he compared with Antonio Conte, another manager who worked with you and with whom you "worked extremely hard" during previous pre-seasons?

    I got on well with manager Allegri and, of course, with all his staff too. He taught me a lot tactically, especially on the defensive side. Compared with Conte, obviously... as we all know, Conte’s training camp is very tough, but he too is top at his job, he is a winner and I learned a lot from him as well. All in all, they were good summer training camps for me with both of them. I learned a lot from the staff and the players, and I will certainly carry those things with me in my career.


    Did you ever think this summer was the right time to try your luck there with Napoli, or can this Lorient project give you much more space and in the end is it the right choice for you?

    In my career choices, I have always told myself that, first of all, for a young player it is always better to play. I have always been on the side of those who choose to go and play and find space. Then obviously, if Napoli had wanted to keep me, of course, that would have made me super happy, but I am happy with the choice I made and I hope to continue like this and give my all for Loreint.

  • AC Milan, a dream

    Before Napoli there was AC Milan. You came through the Rossoneri youth sector, what do you take with you from that period? It was an AC Milan very far removed from the one we see today, Maldini was still there, the Serie A title had arrived...

    No, well, for me the experience at AC Milan was, in my view, the best of my life. It shaped me more than anything else because I learned so much there. I worked with so many managers, especially when I was making the step up from the Primavera to the first team for the first time. I'd see Rafael Leao, Ibrahimovic, Teo Hernandez, Kjaer was there... it felt like I was dreaming, I could hardly believe it. Every time I stepped onto the first-team pitch I was so happy and tried to learn as much as possible, especially from all the defenders as well. It was a wonderful experience.

  • Mancini and the national team

    The Italy national team under Roberto Mancini have started a new cycle with a strong focus on young players, and plenty of lads who could be claimed by other national teams, as could be the case for you, have already come into the picture. Do you ever think about the national-team question? What if Nigeria were to call before the Azzurri?

    Well, to tell you the truth, I still don't know. But obviously, given that I've already been involved with the national team at Under-17 level, right now I think I would give priority to Italy. Obviously, the national team is always an honour. If Italy were to call me I'd be super happy, but I think first about the club and about working here, giving my all match after match and then, if the national-team call-up were to arrive, it would only please me.