Nosa Edward Obaretin has made a brave call at the start of his career. The defender, born in 2003, chose in the summer to leave Napoli and head abroad for the first time in his life, joining Lorient in Ligue 1 with a clear objective: to finally make his breakthrough in a league that is especially good for developing players like him.
In the interview given exclusively to Goal Italia and Calciomercato, the former Napoli and Milan player, among others, who also had loan spells in Serie B with several clubs such as Bari, Trento and Empoli, spoke about his journey, his desire to make it, what he learned under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, and the examples set by the great players he came up against, such as Theo Hernandez, Leao, Ibrahimovic, but also Rrhamani and Italy's central defenders. In the background, too, is that Italy blue shirt, a dream Ligue 1 could help him chase.
Thanks to the international department of the Ligue de Football Professionnel for their availability