As always, there have been mixed reactions following the release of the squad for upcoming international duty.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for the back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against CongoBrazzaville.

South Africa are second in Group K and are pushing to occupy the top spot when they first take on Congo on September 11 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium before facing the same opponents away four days later.

GOAL runs through some of the fans' comments as they reacted to Broos' squad.