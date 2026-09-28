Atlanta City FC
NWSL's newest expansion side unveils name as 'Atlanta City FC' with team set to debut in 2028
- Andreas Beil
Atlanta's NWSL club named 'Atlanta City FC'
Atlanta were awarded the NWSL's 17th expansion franchise in 2025, and on Monday, Atlanta Founding Member deposit holders, AMBSE associates and local leaders revealed the process and final product of the club's name, crest and colors.
"Inspired by the soul of Atlanta, this club was created to represent a city defined by resilience, culture, innovation and ambition. More than a professional soccer club, Atlanta City FC will serve as a unifying force for communities across the region while advancing the continued growth of women's sports in one of the nation's most dynamic cities," Atlanta City FC stated in the official announcement.
The name and crest were all designed with the tribute to Atlanta being a city of 'creators, builders and visionaries' with a rich history and bold colors.
“When we were awarded an NWSL franchise, our goal was to build a world-class club with a brand that reflects our city’s strength, diversity and spirit," Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses, said. "After an extensive process, we’re proud to introduce Atlanta City FC. Thank you to our leadership team for their diligent work in bringing this brand to life while incorporating input from the passionate soccer supporters of this city. Our supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and their energy and belief will shape the soul of this club. We can’t wait for Atlanta City FC to take the pitch in a few short years.
- Getty Images
'Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition'
“Atlanta is a city that has always forged its own path,” said Deandra Duggans, Atlanta City FC’s chief business officer. “Atlanta City FC reflects the energy, diversity and ambition that define this community, and we are proud to build a club that belongs to Atlanta and represents its future on the national stage.”
The club says its identity was shaped by the community it hopes to represent. AMB Sports and Entertainment gathered feedback from Atlanta soccer supporters, NWSL Atlanta Founding Member deposit holders, AMBSE associates, and local leaders throughout the process of choosing the name, crest and colors.
'A crest that honors Atlanta's past'
Atlanta City FC's crest drew inspiration from the city itself, and the design thoughtfully incorporated four main symbols: the Phoenix, the Dogwood blossom, roots, and a hidden 'A'.
The Phoenix is for resilience; the Dogwood blossom, which has four petals, embodies unity and connection; roots are for the foundation and history in Atlanta, and the hidden 'A' is a nod to the heart of the city.
What comes next?
In celebration of the name, crest and color reveal, Atlanta City FC will host a fan event on Sunday, Oct. 4, with the opportunity to learn about the club's identity and buy inaugural merchandise.
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