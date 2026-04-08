Numbers don't lie: Relebohile Mofokeng beats Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates record & closes in on Thembinkosi Lorch

This season, Relebohile Mofokeng has played 29 Premier Soccer League matches with a return of 10 goals and six assists.

In the last 10 games for the Bucs across all competitions, the versatile attacker has eight goals and two assists.

On Tuesday night, the South African star scored a brace to help the Buccaneers beat Golden Arrows 5-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The win helped the Soweto giants to go to 54 points in the Premier Soccer League log, two less than leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.