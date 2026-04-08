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Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Numbers don't lie: Relebohile Mofokeng beats Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates record & closes in on Thembinkosi Lorch

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Saleng
R. Mofokeng
T. Mabasa

The South Africa international has been in the form of his life for the Sea Robbers, scoring goals at will as the Soweto giants continue chasing Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League title. The 21-year-old is also expected to make the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played from June 11.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng's recent stats

    This season, Relebohile Mofokeng has played 29 Premier Soccer League matches with a return of 10 goals and six assists.

    In the last 10 games for the Bucs across all competitions, the versatile attacker has eight goals and two assists.

    On Tuesday night, the South African star scored a brace to help the Buccaneers beat Golden Arrows 5-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

    The win helped the Soweto giants to go to 54 points in the Premier Soccer League log, two less than leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

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  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    What the recent brace means for Mofokeng

    By scoring five goals in two games, Mofokeng took his tally to 28 from the 118 games he has played for Pirates since the late 2022/23 season.

    Monnapule Saleng scored 25 during his time at the club before leaving for Masandawana.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The next target

    Currently, Mofokeng has the same number of goals as Deon Hotto and the former club's attacker Kermit Erasmus.

    However, with his current form, Mofokeng is guaranteed goals in the remaining seven Premier Soccer League games for the Soweto giants.

    Thembinkosi Lorch's record of 34 goals might be reached before the campaign ends.

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Why Mofokeng might not match Mabasa's record or even beat Vilakazi's long-standing achievement

    Tshegofatso Mabasa, who is on loan at Stellenbosch, has scored 50 goals for Pirates, eight fewer than the all-time top scorer, Benedict Vilakazi.

    Nevertheless, Mofokeng might not have the opportunity to break the records since he might be leaving the club at the end of the ongoing campaign.