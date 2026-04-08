Numbers don't lie: Relebohile Mofokeng beats Monnapule Saleng's Orlando Pirates record & closes in on Thembinkosi Lorch
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Mofokeng's recent stats
This season, Relebohile Mofokeng has played 29 Premier Soccer League matches with a return of 10 goals and six assists.
In the last 10 games for the Bucs across all competitions, the versatile attacker has eight goals and two assists.
On Tuesday night, the South African star scored a brace to help the Buccaneers beat Golden Arrows 5-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
The win helped the Soweto giants to go to 54 points in the Premier Soccer League log, two less than leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
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What the recent brace means for Mofokeng
By scoring five goals in two games, Mofokeng took his tally to 28 from the 118 games he has played for Pirates since the late 2022/23 season.
Monnapule Saleng scored 25 during his time at the club before leaving for Masandawana.
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The next target
Currently, Mofokeng has the same number of goals as Deon Hotto and the former club's attacker Kermit Erasmus.
However, with his current form, Mofokeng is guaranteed goals in the remaining seven Premier Soccer League games for the Soweto giants.
Thembinkosi Lorch's record of 34 goals might be reached before the campaign ends.
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Why Mofokeng might not match Mabasa's record or even beat Vilakazi's long-standing achievement
Tshegofatso Mabasa, who is on loan at Stellenbosch, has scored 50 goals for Pirates, eight fewer than the all-time top scorer, Benedict Vilakazi.
Nevertheless, Mofokeng might not have the opportunity to break the records since he might be leaving the club at the end of the ongoing campaign.