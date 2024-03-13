'Ntseki was always protecting Kaizer Chiefs players giving sh*t performances! Molefi was one of Amakhosi's biggest problems' - Fans

Majority of Kaizer Chiefs supporters believe former coach engineered his own downfall at the club with his questionable decision making.

Ntseki was appointed as Chiefs coach at the beginning of the season to take over from Arthur Zwane who had failed to deliver as anticipated.

However, the former Bafana Bafana coach was fired after just 13 games across all competitions with Chiefs fans in open revolt after a poor run of form.

However, this week the tactician suggested Amakhosi are struggling because they brought in too many players from outside the club's structures and culture.

Article continues below

The majority of the Soweto giants' faithful are not buying that excuse and have taken to social media to let their feelings be known...