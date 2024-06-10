'Now I understand why Mosimane's Abha were relegated' - Bafana Bafana fans tell off Pitso after standing with Tau: 'It is useless to focus on the past, we can't sugarcoat'

A section of Mzansi is unhappy with the celebrated tactician for his recent sentiments that favoured the Al Ahly attacker.

South Africa international Percy Tau did not have a good day in the recent 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Red Devils winger was indecisive in the final third and missed a massive chance in the second half that could have possibly won it for Bafana Bafana.

Pitso Mosimane opted to stand with Tau after the 1-1 draw, insisting the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has already proven he is among the best owing to the number of medals he has won.

It was an argument that did not go down with the fans. Have a look at what they said in the following reactions sampled by GOAL.