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Mohau Nkota, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Nothing wrong with Nkota since Kaizer Chiefs are bigger than Arena Mbule! But Mohau is just an attention seeker; his career is gone because Hugo Broos will be pissed off, just forget the World Cup' - Fans

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Al-Ettifaq
M. Nkota
H. Broos

The former Orlando Pirates winger turned up for Al-Ettifaq training with an Amakhosi jersey, something that raised eyebrows owing to the rivalry between the two Soweto giants in South Africa. The Bafana Bafana international shone for the Buccaneers for a season before the Saudi Arabian Pro League outfit signed him at the beginning of the season.

Have a look at what the football loving fans in Mzansi said following the incident as sampled by GOAL.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    It is Mdu's jersey!

    There's no statement here. This is Mduduzi Vilakazi's jersey. All professional players do swap jerseys if y'all don't know - Mpho Reecx Mosia

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  • Mohau Nkota, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Nkota grew up supporting Chiefs

    Nkota once said he grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs; it's just that his career forced him to support the Buccaneers - WaYne OG 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Pirates want Chiefs' favour and they are abusing them!

    I don't understand Orlando Pirates fans; they are pleading with Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns for them to win the league, but they hate them. What kind of madness is this? - Rama Moks


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  • Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    That jersey is a gift

    It's clearly a jersey he got as a present, hence the CAF Confederation Cup tag on his right, which insinuates it's not something he bought - Ntokozo Nsibande 

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Nkota preparing for retirement

    Nkota is preparing for retirement. He knows that after being finished in Saudi Arabia, the only team that will accept him is Chiefs, so he's building a relationship before time - Masterpeace Seaziebah Mulalo

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    'Wear the worst jersey in your country'

    The theme was 'Wear the worst jersey in your country', or it was a dare - Mntungwa Mbulaz

  • Lyle Foster and Mohau Nkota, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Forget about the World Cup

    If Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sees this, just forget about the World Cup - Jazzman Jones Mashao 

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs can't pay even R10M

    Trying to sell himself, but in reality Chiefs can't even pay R10 million for one player, he thinks they can spend R65 million for him? - Nthabiseng Gift 

  • Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Broos will be pissed!

    He is just an attention seeker, but a stupid boy; his career is gone! Hugo Broos will be pissed off - Thom Kwenamore

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Chiefs are bigger than Arena Mbule!

    There is nothing wrong with Nkota because Kaizer Chiefs are bigger than his former team, Arena Mbule FC - Mfeneziyavuya Sbu Majola 