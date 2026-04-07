'Nothing wrong with Nkota since Kaizer Chiefs are bigger than Arena Mbule! But Mohau is just an attention seeker; his career is gone because Hugo Broos will be pissed off, just forget the World Cup' - Fans

The former Orlando Pirates winger turned up for Al-Ettifaq training with an Amakhosi jersey, something that raised eyebrows owing to the rivalry between the two Soweto giants in South Africa. The Bafana Bafana international shone for the Buccaneers for a season before the Saudi Arabian Pro League outfit signed him at the beginning of the season.

Have a look at what the football loving fans in Mzansi said following the incident as sampled by GOAL.