Have a look at what the football loving fans in Mzansi said following the incident as sampled by GOAL.
'Nothing wrong with Nkota since Kaizer Chiefs are bigger than Arena Mbule! But Mohau is just an attention seeker; his career is gone because Hugo Broos will be pissed off, just forget the World Cup' - Fans
- Backpage
It is Mdu's jersey!
There's no statement here. This is Mduduzi Vilakazi's jersey. All professional players do swap jerseys if y'all don't know - Mpho Reecx Mosia
- Backpage
Nkota grew up supporting Chiefs
Nkota once said he grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs; it's just that his career forced him to support the Buccaneers - WaYne OG
- Backpage
Pirates want Chiefs' favour and they are abusing them!
I don't understand Orlando Pirates fans; they are pleading with Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns for them to win the league, but they hate them. What kind of madness is this? - Rama Moks
- Backpage
That jersey is a gift
It's clearly a jersey he got as a present, hence the CAF Confederation Cup tag on his right, which insinuates it's not something he bought - Ntokozo Nsibande
- Backpage
Nkota preparing for retirement
Nkota is preparing for retirement. He knows that after being finished in Saudi Arabia, the only team that will accept him is Chiefs, so he's building a relationship before time - Masterpeace Seaziebah Mulalo
- Backpagepix
'Wear the worst jersey in your country'
The theme was 'Wear the worst jersey in your country', or it was a dare - Mntungwa Mbulaz
- Backpage
Forget about the World Cup
If Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sees this, just forget about the World Cup - Jazzman Jones Mashao
- Backpage
Chiefs can't pay even R10M
Trying to sell himself, but in reality Chiefs can't even pay R10 million for one player, he thinks they can spend R65 million for him? - Nthabiseng Gift
- Backpage
Broos will be pissed!
He is just an attention seeker, but a stupid boy; his career is gone! Hugo Broos will be pissed off - Thom Kwenamore
- Backpage
Chiefs are bigger than Arena Mbule!
There is nothing wrong with Nkota because Kaizer Chiefs are bigger than his former team, Arena Mbule FC - Mfeneziyavuya Sbu Majola