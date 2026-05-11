'Nothing is special about this Muti FC; Orlando Pirates coach must hold his horses; Abdeslam Ouaddou better not be behind with life policy because football can kill you' - fans

“I have the humility to say that I played a little bit of football, not to say too much. I played in some interesting leagues as well,” Ouaddou told reporters.

“I just have some experience with football."

"I know that you cannot sell the bear skin before you kill the bear. It’s a saying that we say in France," he continued.

"A lot of people were speaking about the fact that we lost the title.

"But as long as mathematically you can reach this target, you just have to play.

"It’s what I try to explain to the people and to my players. My players, they understand me.”

“It’s what we've been doing since the beginning of the season.

"When people started to be doubtful about us, we just kept quiet and kept working.

“We hid in the work. We still have two games; everything is possible. Everything is possible in football.”

Below GOAL collates fan reactions to the Moroccan's words...