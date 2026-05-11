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Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Steve Blues

'Nothing is special about this Muti FC; Orlando Pirates coach must hold his horses; Abdeslam Ouaddou better not be behind with life policy because football can kill you' - fans

Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Buccaneers coach took a swipe at the critics who prematurely wrote off his side’s chances in the PSL title race by insisting his squad never wavered despite the widespread assumption that Masadawana would cruise to another triumph. Afterwards, fans took to social media to analyse his comments with varying degrees of sympathy...

“I have the humility to say that I played a little bit of football, not to say too much. I played in some interesting leagues as well,” Ouaddou told reporters.

“I just have some experience with football."

"I know that you cannot sell the bear skin before you kill the bear. It’s a saying that we say in France," he continued.

"A lot of people were speaking about the fact that we lost the title.

"But as long as mathematically you can reach this target, you just have to play.

"It’s what I try to explain to the people and to my players. My players, they understand me.”

“It’s what we've been doing since the beginning of the season.

"When people started to be doubtful about us, we just kept quiet and kept working.

“We hid in the work. We still have two games; everything is possible. Everything is possible in football.”

Below GOAL collates fan reactions to the Moroccan's words...

  • Thabiso Monyane and Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs May 2026Backpage

    Chiefs to the rescue

    Some people said you lost it, and boom then came the might Khosi to the rescue! - Joel Motla


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  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Learned from Pirates fans

    Yhaaa neh He talks too much but I don't blame Him He learned from Orlando Pirates fans - Sixolile Sxo Ngomthi

  • VAR, November 2025Backpage

    VAR's the reason

    Thanks to the referee's for not having VAR, simple as that.💯- Jr Papas Dave Kutu

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  • Grant Margeman and Marcello Allende, Siwelele vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Win first, talk after

    We lost the title against Richards Bay and Siwelele, but thanks to Richards Bay and Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs the league title hope was restored but I think the coach must hold his horses, 180 minutes is a long time to lose it again. Win first and talk after a victory - Lungi Johannes Hika


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Zulu and Sotho

    The coach has put it in simple terms but still some don't seem to understand it and some are translating this a little wrong. I think he must try to mix Zulu and a bit of Sotho to be fully understood 🤣 - Lungisani Dingana

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Soweto derby conflictBackpage

    Muti FC

    No hard work here, but day light witchcraft, eggs, Fanta Orange, black portions etc, nothing is special about this Muti fc - Bra Tee


  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    All that nonsense

    While mathematicians will be calculating games left multiply by goal difference using Bodmas all that nonsense, GALAXY of stars will finish the game against Sundowns easily to Pirates 😮 surprise - Sibongile King Curtis Makubalo


  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Be ruthless

    We are coming from far to mess up at this stage Buccaneers. We are at a finish line and have to be ruthless to reach the podium 🏆🙏🇿🇦🙏🏴‍☠️⚽🇿🇦🏴‍☠️🇿🇦 - Tumane Tsatsane

  • Samkelo Maseko, Durban City, September 2025Backpage

    Durban City justice

    You didn't mention the fact that Sundowns had to play 7 games in 21 days while Khoza boys are sleeping 🤣⚽️ God is watching and Durban City must do justice - Fistos Ngququ

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Haters must eat pie

    Coach my Coach haters are now eating humble pie they called u all sorts of names but today we still remain humble because of u and Management and most importantly the boys ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️Habashwe - Linda Seemela

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Fired immediately

    If Cardoso does not win the league, he should deliver CAF on a silver plate. Other than that, he should be fired with immediate effect, not the immediate effect of the Minister of police and Gen Sibiya, I mean immediate effect as we all understand it - Idi Field Marshal Amini

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Quiet and hopeful

    The best thing to do for Buccaneers coach would be to just keep quiet and be very hopeful, right now. He mustn't be big headed and think that he has arrived or that he is the best - yes many like me would like to see the league title change hands - Motshayi Van Der Malemone III