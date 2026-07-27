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‘Nothing has happened’ - Enzo Maresca reacts to 115-charge FFP case at Man City as delay in verdict is branded ‘inexplicable’
Maresca remains calm amid legal storm
Maresca has waded into the debate surrounding the club’s long-standing legal battle with the Premier League. The Italian, who took over the reins following the departure of Pep Guardiola, was faced with questions regarding City's 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules during his first major press conference. Despite the gravity of the situation, which dates back to a period between 2009 and 2018, Maresca was quick to play down the impact of the investigation on his squad's preparations for the new season.
“The only thing I can say is three years ago, the Treble season, I was here [as Guardiola's assistant], and it was the same words about this. In three years, it’s still the same,” the former Chelsea boss said. “Nothing has happened. I don’t have any concerns personally.”
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Financial expert slam verdict delay
Football finance expert Stefan Borson has voiced significant frustration over the fact that a final decision in the FFP case has not been reached despite a hearing concluding in December 2024. The delay has now stretched nearly two years since that point, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the league that many believe should have been cleared much sooner to protect the integrity of the competition.
"The general feeling around the industry is that there’s been no decision yet, as remarkable as that is. 19 months on, 20 months on almost, still no decision. Totally unacceptable, of course, beyond all of the parties’ expectations about when they would receive a decision. Broadly inexplicable by any sport of norms in these sorts of matters," Borson explained to talkSPORT.
"But these cases are taking a very long time. I mean, you do also have a situation with the Chelsea charges from the FA. That was a hearing that was held in November. It was a sanction-only hearing, a very simple hearing and we’re still waiting for that, and that’s been sort of eight or nine months.
"So I don’t really know what’s going on with these cases in terms of the timings and why they’re so elongated, but they’re completely out of the realms of normality. Most decisions are in way before this."
Potential sanctions and club confidence
The stakes could not be higher, with potential punishments ranging from heavy financial penalties and transfer bans to points deductions that could jeopardise City's position in the Premier League. However, Borson believes City's summer transfer activity, including the club-record £116 million signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, indicates they are confident of being cleared.
"Every signal that the club has given in terms of its spending and its putting its money where its mouth is, suggests that they feel that they've won," Borson added. "It's more likely that City will prevail given the behaviours and given the face that what's alleged is inherently unlikely. But of course, if they've done it, as I've said many times, the punishment will be extremely severe and this won't be about transfer bans or things around the edges."
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The Arsenal perspective
The situation is being watched closely by new Premier League champions Arsenal. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who served as an assistant at the Etihad during the period under investigation, has previously been asked for his take on the drama. Arteta has previously maintained a diplomatic stance, stating in 2024: "That’s something for the authorities to manage. It’s not for us. If they’re playing, that means they can play, and they are entitled to play. That’s it."
The two sides are set to renew their rivalry on the pitch very soon, with a Community Shield clash scheduled for August 16 in Cardiff.
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