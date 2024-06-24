Nasreddine NabiBackpage
Seth Willis

Not yet farewell! Kaizer Chiefs-bound Nabi makes Throne Cup final decision after semi-final triumph

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFAR RabatNasreddine Nabi

The Tunisian has confirmed he is eager to join the Glamour Boys after his final dance in the Moroccan top-flight.

  • Nabi is set for Chiefs adventure
  • Will be guiding Amakhosi in their quest to end trophy drought
  • The ex-Yanga tactician shares his plan
