'Not even Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho can change things at Kaizer Chiefs now' - insists ex-Amakhosi star

BackpageMichael Madyira'Not even Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho can change things at Kaizer Chiefs now' - insists ex-Amakhosi starPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCAshley Du PreezCavin JohnsonJose PeseiroA former Kaizer Chiefs defender has identified what he feels is the problem at the Soweto giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have been struggling to win trophies Almost assured of ending this season without silverwareIsaacs identifies their problem