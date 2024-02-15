'Nobody is going to remember Bafana came third in Afcon' - Former Orlando Pirates coach challenges Bafana to aim higher

BackpageSeth Willis'Nobody is going to remember Bafana came third in Afcon' - Former Orlando Pirates coach challenges Bafana to aim higherAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaThemba ZwaneNigeriaFormer Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has played down the recent Afcon achievement by Bafana arguing they will not be remembered in the long run.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBafana beat DR Congo to finish thirdIt was the first time SA won an Afcon medal since 2000Ex-Bafana goalkeeper explains why it is not enough