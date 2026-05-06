'Nobody gives Lamine anything' - Injured Barcelona star Yamal 'training three hours a day' to recover for World Cup, reveals Spain boss

Speaking at the presentation of his autobiography, Life is Trained Every Day, De la Fuente opened up on the professional maturity of the 18-year-old. The Spain boss was quick to dispel any myths that Yamal relies solely on natural talent, pointing instead to a gruelling daily routine designed to bring him back to peak fitness.

“Apart from his great talent, he trains three hours a day, goes to the gym, visits his physio, his nutritionist and his psychologist, and gives himself to his invisible training, which is the most important thing. Invisible training is something that many people are unaware of. It’s about being 24 hours thinking about your work. Nobody gives Lamine anything,” De La Fuente explained.