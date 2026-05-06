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'Nobody gives Lamine anything' - Injured Barcelona star Yamal 'training three hours a day' to recover for World Cup, reveals Spain boss
Inside Yamal's gruelling recovery routine
Speaking at the presentation of his autobiography, Life is Trained Every Day, De la Fuente opened up on the professional maturity of the 18-year-old. The Spain boss was quick to dispel any myths that Yamal relies solely on natural talent, pointing instead to a gruelling daily routine designed to bring him back to peak fitness.
“Apart from his great talent, he trains three hours a day, goes to the gym, visits his physio, his nutritionist and his psychologist, and gives himself to his invisible training, which is the most important thing. Invisible training is something that many people are unaware of. It’s about being 24 hours thinking about your work. Nobody gives Lamine anything,” De La Fuente explained.
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Recovery progress and World Cup status
There is growing optimism regarding the winger's availability for the tournament in North America following a muscle tear in late April. Yamal has recently returned to grass training at Barcelona’s training complex. De la Fuente remains confident that his star man will be ready when the international stage beckons.
“I talk about Lamine because I know him very well. God willing, he will arrive at the World Cup as well as possible,” the coach added. While Barcelona remain anxious about his workload, the national team staff is closely monitoring his daily evolution to ensure a safe return to competitive action.
Tactical plans for the Barca starlet
However, Spain may not throw Yamal straight into the deep end. Given that he has been ruled out for the rest of the La Liga campaign, De la Fuente has previously suggested that the teenager could be used as a high-impact substitute during the early stages of the World Cup. The strategy is to ensure he reaches 100 per cent capacity for the business end of the tournament. The manager pointed to the example of Dani Olmo at Euro 2024 as a blueprint for managing returning stars.
”We contemplate all the scenarios. If you are winning, if you are losing, if the opponent is left with ten... There are players who can give you 20 minutes and that also has enormous value. Olmo arrived injured, we were about to rule him out, but then he was decisive in the European Championship,” De la Fuente said.
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Gavi's potential World Cup inclusion
The Spain boss also addressed the status of another Barcelona star, Gavi, who has put himself back in the conversation for a squad place following his own recovery. Following several impressive performances at club level, the doors of the national team appear to be opening once again for the combative midfielder.
“He’s in a very good moment. Best of all, he has recovered. He’s competing fantastically at his club and we celebrate. That’s the best news. Then we will make the decision whether to call up a player or not,” the 64-year-old concluded.