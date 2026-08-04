Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

No stars, no signings, no results: has Al-Nassr's training camp killed the dreams of the new season?

FEATURES
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
A. Postecoglou
C. Ronaldo
J. Felix
S. Mane
A. Al Amri
AFC Champions League Elite
King Cup
Super Cup
Saudi Arabia
Australia
Portugal
Senegal

"Al-Alami" faces a difficult season ahead

In footballing terms, the pre-season training camp before a new campaign kicks off plays a major role in a team's output across the entire season, whether in performance, results, or the technical and physical side.

That's why Al-Nassr embarked on a lengthy camp, playing a string of friendlies under their new Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, all in the hope of getting ready for the new season in the best possible shape.

  • Postponements and changes

    These preparations lurched from crisis to crisis, though, and the trouble started before the camp had even begun. Maintenance work at the Dar Al-Nasr stadium pushed the opening back by around 48 hours.

    Al-Nasr still had no manager to lead the players just hours before the camp began, with Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus gone and no replacement in place. Then came the decision: Australian coach Ange Postecoglou would take charge.

    The crises rolled on into the second phase of preparation in the city of Abha. That phase was cut short quickly, with doubts swirling over whether the third phase in Portugal would be cancelled altogether because of the club's financial crisis.

    Portugal went ahead as planned in the end. The club brought the third phase forward to 19 July to make up for what had been scrapped from the second phase in Abha.

    • Advertisement

  • A camp without stars

    The camp got under way, but without the stars who had featured for their countries at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

    Those stars began trickling into the Portuguese capital Lisbon as the camp wore on. Yet four highly influential players stayed away until its final days.

    Portugal's Cristiano and Joao Felix made the list, alongside Senegal's Sadio Mane and Saudi defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, despite all four ending their World Cup campaigns early.

    Al-Amri went out with Saudi Arabia in the group stage. Mane followed in the round of 32. Ronaldo and Felix bowed out in the round of 16 on 6 July.

    Even so, Al-Amri, Mane and Felix only joined the camp between the end of last month and the start of this one. Ronaldo has yet to report for training at all.

    Some reports insist every one of these absences came down to a decision by Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, keen to avoid fatigue before the season kicks off. Whatever the reason, they robbed the team of the chance to get the most out of the camp.

  • A training camp with no signings

    The problem ran deeper than the absence of the current stars. Al-Nassr began the camp and ended it without adding a single signing.

    Yes, "Al-Alami" struck an agreement with Spanish club Real Mallorca to sign their Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa. But the deal never got over the line, thanks to the financial restrictions currently hanging over the Saudi club.

    So Al-Nassr wrap up their pre-season without a single reinforcement. They are short-handed too, having lost Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic when his contract expired at the end of last season.

    Lift those restrictions and complete the Samu Costa deal, and Al-Nassr will still have barely a week to prepare before the new campaign kicks off. That leaves them badly compromised on cohesion and short of match fitness.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Negative results

    Worse still, Al-Nassr's current players have not delivered the performances or the results that would reassure fans about the team's future next season.

    The training camp began in the worst possible manner. Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Benfica's reserve side, went down 4-2 to Portugal's Estrela Amadora, and finally fell to Spain's Almeria by two goals to nil.

    One victory was all they could muster, a 2-0 win over Merida of the Spanish third division, which does nothing to reflect the true level the team will face next season.

    Problems in both attack and defence were plain to see. They scored 5 goals, just over one per match, and conceded 8, at a rate of two goals per match.

  • A season to forget?

    All these matters combined are raising concerns among Al-Nassr's fans, particularly after ambitions soared sky-high following the club's crowning as Saudi Roshn League champions last season, after a seven-year absence.

    The fans hope their team will retain the domestic title for a second consecutive season, but their biggest hope this season is to be crowned champions of the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in the club's history.

    Al-Nassr will also compete for two other domestic titles, one of which they could claim after just two matches: the Saudi Super Cup, as well as the King's Cup.

    All these ambitions run into a series of obstacles, though, and they could disrupt them significantly. Unless Postecoglou, Ronaldo and their team-mates have a different view.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF