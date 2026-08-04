The camp got under way, but without the stars who had featured for their countries at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Those stars began trickling into the Portuguese capital Lisbon as the camp wore on. Yet four highly influential players stayed away until its final days.

Portugal's Cristiano and Joao Felix made the list, alongside Senegal's Sadio Mane and Saudi defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, despite all four ending their World Cup campaigns early.

Al-Amri went out with Saudi Arabia in the group stage. Mane followed in the round of 32. Ronaldo and Felix bowed out in the round of 16 on 6 July.

Even so, Al-Amri, Mane and Felix only joined the camp between the end of last month and the start of this one. Ronaldo has yet to report for training at all.

Some reports insist every one of these absences came down to a decision by Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, keen to avoid fatigue before the season kicks off. Whatever the reason, they robbed the team of the chance to get the most out of the camp.