The Bafana Bafana star appears unsettled at Al Ahly amid transfer rumours linking him with a return to the PSL and Wydad Casablanca.

Percy Tau said he is open to another dance in the Premier Soccer League and his remarks come amid reported interest in him from Kaizer Chiefs.

The 30-year-old has his Al Ahly contract expiring at the end of June 2025 but he is already a subject of transfer speculation.

Fans react to Tau's words that he is still interested in playing in the PSL and GOAL takes a look at the comments.