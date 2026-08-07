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Nkosinathi Sibisi, Abdeslam Ouaddou, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Nkosinathi Sibisi warns Orlando Pirates fans against placing unfair expectations on rising stars - 'I don't think everyone is your Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
N. Sibisi
R. Mofokeng
M. Mbokazi
M. Nkota
K. Kgositsile
S. Masilela
A. Ouaddou

The Soweto giants' captain has issued a passionate plea to the club’s supporters, urging them to remain patient with the latest crop of young talent breaking into the first team. Following the successful integration of several academy graduates into the senior squad, the experienced defender is keen to manage the soaring expectations within the fan base.

  • Mpho Padime Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sibisi calls for patience with new talent

    Orlando Pirates have once again demonstrated their commitment to youth development by promoting several standout performers from their reserve team ahead of the current campaign.

    Among those making the step up are Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Masilela, while Kabelo Kgositsile has also returned to the fold following a productive loan spell with Baroka FC.

    Speaking at the MTN8 Cup launch, Nkosinathi Sibisi emphasised that while the emergence of new talent is a source of pride, the development process cannot be rushed.


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  • Mbekezeli, Relebohile Mofokeng and referee Thando NdzandzekaBackpage

    The danger of comparisons

    One of the primary concerns for the Pirates skipper is the tendency of fans to compare every new youngster to recent success stories like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota.

    Addressing the media, Sibisi was very clear about the distinction between the established youngsters and the new arrivals.

    "I think it builds excitement for everyone; it builds excitement for our supporters to say we have new players coming in.

    "But it's still touch and go," Sibisi explained.


  • Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    'We need to be patient'

    "It’s going to be a long season and, as I have said, we need to be patient with some of the boys because there is huge potential.

    "We don't need to rush them because I don't think everyone is your Relebohile, your Mbokazi, your Mohau [Nkota].

    "So, I am pleading with our supporters to please be patient with these boys.

    “There is a lot to come with the season."


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  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Building for a long campaign

    With the Buccaneers competing on multiple fronts, squad depth will be tested throughout the season.

    The promotion of Padime, Masilela, and the return of Kgositsile including the new signings provides head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou with vital options, but the club is mindful of the burnout and mental fatigue that can affect young players.

    Ultimately, the captain's message is one of collective responsibility between the team and the fans to ensure the club's future remains bright.

    “I know there is pressure to win trophies and everything, but having said that, let's be patient with some of the boys, and I am sure they will deliver by the end of the season," concluded Sibisi.

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