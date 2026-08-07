Nkosinathi Sibisi warns Orlando Pirates fans against placing unfair expectations on rising stars - 'I don't think everyone is your Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota'

Orlando Pirates have once again demonstrated their commitment to youth development by promoting several standout performers from their reserve team ahead of the current campaign.

Among those making the step up are Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Masilela, while Kabelo Kgositsile has also returned to the fold following a productive loan spell with Baroka FC.

Speaking at the MTN8 Cup launch, Nkosinathi Sibisi emphasised that while the emergence of new talent is a source of pride, the development process cannot be rushed.



