Nkosinathi Sibisi remains defiant after Bafana Bafana' setback and insists, 'The opportunity is still there, so not all is lost'
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Sibisi remains confident
South Africa endured a nightmare start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite the dramatic opener, Nkosinathi Sibisi is adamant that Bafana Bafana can still progress from Group A.
"We know what we have to do. We have to go back, analyse and recover so that we can be as fresh as possible for the next game," Sibisi said as per SABC Sports.
"The opportunity is still there, so not all is lost, and I think we saw some glimpses of what we can do, but it just wasn't enough."
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Tactical struggles and missed chances
While fans and pundits criticised the performance, Sibisi offered a more measured perspective on the display against the El Tri.
The defender argued that the team’s structure was sound but was ultimately let down by poor execution when it mattered most in the final third.
Rather than a total collapse, he viewed it as a game of missed opportunities.
"We are very disappointed with the result, but I don't think it was a bad game from our side," he explained.
"It was just the final ball whenever we were attacking that was lacking."
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'Our final pass let us down'
Captain Ronwen Williams echoed the sentiment on Sporty TV, noting that at this level teams will punish you for any slight error made during build-up play.
"It was a very difficult game. We had a game plan that we didn’t want to concede before the first water break,” said Williams.
"We knew it [a goal] would put them on the front foot and get the crowd going; we made a mistake in our build-up and at this level teams will punish you any slight chance they get.
"It was not easy playing a host nation and going a goal down. We kept fighting … our final pass let us down when we had a few breaks.
"I am proud of the boys, they kept grinding, but the red card in the second half killed the momentum.
"Now we know the level of the competition, we will be much better."
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All eyes on the Atlanta showdown
Bafana now travel to Atlanta knowing that anything less than a victory against Czechia could signal an early exit from the tournament.
Their opponents are in a similarly desperate position. It is a straight shootout for survival between two nations with their backs against the wall.
The squad is determined to prove they belong at the global showpiece, with Williams vowing that the team will keep grinding to match the intensity of the competition.
For Sibisi and his teammates, the message is clear: the road to the knockout rounds is still open, but the margin for error has officially vanished.