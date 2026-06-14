Nkosinathi Sibisi remains defiant after Bafana Bafana' setback and insists, 'The opportunity is still there, so not all is lost'

South Africa endured a nightmare start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite the dramatic opener, Nkosinathi Sibisi is adamant that Bafana Bafana can still progress from Group A.

"We know what we have to do. We have to go back, analyse and recover so that we can be as fresh as possible for the next game," Sibisi said as per SABC Sports.

"The opportunity is still there, so not all is lost, and I think we saw some glimpses of what we can do, but it just wasn't enough."



