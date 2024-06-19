Nkosinathi Sibisi opens up on Orlando Pirates' wonderkid Relebohile Mofokeng - 'As senior players there's nothing much to do'

BackpageMichael MadyiraNkosinathi Sibisi opens up on Orlando Pirates' wonderkid Relebohile Mofokeng - 'As senior players there's nothing much to do'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRelebohile MofokengThe 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season which catapulted him to stardom and made him an international player.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMofokeng broke through in his second PSL season at PiratesHe became a key Bucs playerSibisi comments on the youngster's progressArticle continues below