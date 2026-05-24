Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Nkosinathi Sibisi hails Orlando Pirates fans after PSL title glory - 'They’ve been massive for us in this journey'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
N. Sibisi
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
South Africa vs Nicaragua
South Africa
Nicaragua
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
A. Ouaddou
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Buccaneers’ captain has paid a heartfelt tribute to the club’s devoted supporters following their historic Premier Soccer League title triumph. The Sea Robbers clinched the championship after a tense battle with Mamelodi Sundowns, capping off an incredible season that also saw them lift the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup. With the loyal fans backing the Mayfair-based side throughout, their unwavering support proved a major boost for the players on their way to a memorable campaign.

  • The Ghost's influence on the title charge

    Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has highlighted the crucial role of the Bucs faithful in driving the team towards their first league title in years.

    Despite the occasional turbulence across a demanding campaign, the skipper believes the connection between squad and supporters proved the decisive spark behind their PSL triumph.

    Speaking in the aftermath of the trophy celebrations, Sibisi was quick to salute the unwavering loyalty of the Sea Robbers’ faithful.


    • Advertisement
  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    'Kudos to them'

    “They’ve been massive for us in this journey, as a family, they’ll always be fights here and there, but we’ll always move forward,” Sibisi said as per IOL.

    He noted that the constant presence of a sea of black and white in the stands provided the necessary motivation during the most difficult periods of the season.

    “I think 70% of our games that we’ve played, it’s been in fully packed stadiums and that’s kudos to them because they spend their hard-earned money to support the boys and we didn’t disappoint,” the defender said.


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Nkosinathi SIbisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The impact of Ouaddou

    While the fans provided the atmosphere, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou provided the tactical blueprint.

    The Bafana Bafana international credited Ouaddou's human qualities as much as his technical knowledge for the team's turnaround.

    “Top, top human being first and foremost, but also a top coach. It’s been a pleasure working with him; he’s brought in elements that have helped us, and you can tell from the number of clean sheets we’ve kept and the number of goals we’ve scored,” Sibisi explained.

    Under Ouaddou’s guidance, Pirates became a balanced unit capable of grinding out results when the pressure was at its highest.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi of South Africa & Stanley Ratifo of MozambiqueBackpagepix

    What comes next for Sibisi?

    While the 30-year-old defender has enjoyed a standout domestic campaign, ticking off one major objective in style, attention now shifts to the next big assignment on the horizon.

    Should he earn a place in Hugo Broos’ final squad, the focus will quickly turn to the ultimate stage, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will be aiming to carry his form onto football’s grandest platform and cap off an already impressive season on the global stage.