Nkosinathi Sibisi hails Orlando Pirates fans after PSL title glory - 'They’ve been massive for us in this journey'
The Ghost's influence on the title charge
Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has highlighted the crucial role of the Bucs faithful in driving the team towards their first league title in years.
Despite the occasional turbulence across a demanding campaign, the skipper believes the connection between squad and supporters proved the decisive spark behind their PSL triumph.
Speaking in the aftermath of the trophy celebrations, Sibisi was quick to salute the unwavering loyalty of the Sea Robbers’ faithful.
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'Kudos to them'
“They’ve been massive for us in this journey, as a family, they’ll always be fights here and there, but we’ll always move forward,” Sibisi said as per IOL.
He noted that the constant presence of a sea of black and white in the stands provided the necessary motivation during the most difficult periods of the season.
“I think 70% of our games that we’ve played, it’s been in fully packed stadiums and that’s kudos to them because they spend their hard-earned money to support the boys and we didn’t disappoint,” the defender said.
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The impact of Ouaddou
While the fans provided the atmosphere, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou provided the tactical blueprint.
The Bafana Bafana international credited Ouaddou's human qualities as much as his technical knowledge for the team's turnaround.
“Top, top human being first and foremost, but also a top coach. It’s been a pleasure working with him; he’s brought in elements that have helped us, and you can tell from the number of clean sheets we’ve kept and the number of goals we’ve scored,” Sibisi explained.
Under Ouaddou’s guidance, Pirates became a balanced unit capable of grinding out results when the pressure was at its highest.
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What comes next for Sibisi?
While the 30-year-old defender has enjoyed a standout domestic campaign, ticking off one major objective in style, attention now shifts to the next big assignment on the horizon.
Should he earn a place in Hugo Broos’ final squad, the focus will quickly turn to the ultimate stage, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will be aiming to carry his form onto football’s grandest platform and cap off an already impressive season on the global stage.