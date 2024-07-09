Njabulo Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Njabulo Ngcobo: Former Kaizer Chiefs central defender resurfaces at Sekhukhune United

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNjabulo NgcoboKeagan DollySifiso HlantiSekhukhune United

The defender arrived at Naturena with high expectations on him but he was recently released by Amakhosi and has since found a new home.

  • Ngcobo spent three seasons at Chiefs
  • But he could not make an impact as expected
  • He has now joined Sekhukhune
