Nine teams within five points of each other: the relegation battle in Serie B is heating up, with Insigne giving Pescara, Bari and Sampdoria hope of avoiding a dramatic finish

Whilst Padova, Mantova and Empoli have taken the lead in the battle to avoid relegation, the two sides cannot afford to let their guard down, given that six teams are separated by just two points. The team in the best form is undoubtedly Pescara, who have literally turned things around since Insigne’s arrival and have secured five consecutive positive results. Just above them on 30 points are Reggiana and Spezia. The Emilian side, unlike the Delfini, are in freefall, although the midweek draw against Monza has restored some hope. Spezia seemed to have turned things round; after a convincing 4-2 win against Monza and several improvements in their play, they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Modena before being denied victory in stoppage time by Empoli (1-1 in the midweek fixture).





Three teams are level on 31 points: Entella, Sampdoria and Bari. Entella, after an excellent start to the season as a newly promoted side, have been swallowed up in the relegation battle. Sampdoria and Bari started the season with different hopes to the Biancoazzurri but find themselves once again languishing at the bottom of Serie B. Neither side can seem to find consistency in their results; the Blucerchiati, in particular, have slumped again following a couple of positive results, and the change of manager – with Attilio Lombardo now at the helm – has not had the desired effect. In the midweek fixture, they suffered their 14th league defeat at the hands of Carrarese.