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Nigerian winger recounts transfer tug of war between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – 'Then I became confused'
- Pitso Mosimane, August 2025
The battle for the CHAN 2014 MVP
Ejike Uzoenyi was the name on everyone’s lips in 2014 after his dazzling performances for Nigeria during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosted in South Africa.
The winger's flair and technical ability made him one of the most sought-after players on the continent, leading to a frantic race for his signature between the Premier Soccer League’s biggest heavyweights.
Reflecting on that period, Uzoenyi noted the similarities between his situation and that of recent Sundowns signing Siyanda Ndlovu.
"I chose Sundowns back then because I would still choose them now despite that I didn’t have the best time with them," Uzoenyi told KickOff.
"They have a foreign tradition and not just South African tradition, and Pitso Mosimane was a top coach and good human being."
- Backpagepix
The failed pursuit by Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates
While the final battle was a two-horse race between Sundowns and Pirates, Uzoenyi revealed that another club actually moved first.
"But then, to start from the beginning, the first club that came was Ajax Cape Town.
"Their official came and took me to Century [City] Mall for a brief discussion," he said.
However, the prestige of the "Big Three" eventually swayed his decision as the tournament progressed.
Orlando Pirates seemed like the most likely destination for the Nigerian star at one stage.
"I knew I was going to Pirates because there was an agent talking to them on my behalf," Uzoenyi explained.
"I hoped Pirates would happen the previous day, but then the next day, three hours after the agent discussed Pirates, Sundowns was there.
"Then I became confused."
- AFP
How Sundowns won the race for his signature
The difference-maker for Mamelodi Sundowns was their proactive approach and the personal touch shown by the club’s leadership.
The Brazilians' management ensured that Uzoenyi felt like a priority, which stands in contrast to the level of intent shown by the Buccaneers at the time.
"When Sundowns came, they wanted it more.
"Pirates were just interested and didn’t really show it all with their interest," Uzoenyi stated.
"There was an offer from Pirates, but I never met them because the security at our hotel became tighter as the CHAN competition progressed.
"You must understand that in football, you must make a player feel like you are desperate to have them.
"Players want to feel important.
"The agent told me Pirates wanted me, but Sundowns showed me that they will make me comfortable."
- Getty
The personal touch from the Chloorkop hierarchy
To secure the deal, Sundowns officials went above and beyond, even traveling to West Africa to cement the relationship.
Uzoenyi recalled: "Before I even kicked a ball for Sundowns, Mike Ntombela, Peter Ndlovu and other Sundowns officials came to Nigeria and were even to Nigeria for my wedding.
Ultimately, I signed for Sundowns with an agent that I only met in South Africa. I didn’t know him before, but I was advised to listen to him."
Although his time on the pitch at Sundowns did not live up to the hype, the now 36-year-old holds no grudges about how the move transpired.
"There were a lot of things that went wrong, but it is all in the past now.
"If I should choose a club in South Africa, it would be Sundowns again," Uzoenyi concluded.
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