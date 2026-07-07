Nigerian winger recounts transfer tug of war between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – 'Then I became confused'

Ejike Uzoenyi was the name on everyone’s lips in 2014 after his dazzling performances for Nigeria during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosted in South Africa.

The winger's flair and technical ability made him one of the most sought-after players on the continent, leading to a frantic race for his signature between the Premier Soccer League’s biggest heavyweights.

Reflecting on that period, Uzoenyi noted the similarities between his situation and that of recent Sundowns signing Siyanda Ndlovu.

"I chose Sundowns back then because I would still choose them now despite that I didn’t have the best time with them," Uzoenyi told KickOff.

"They have a foreign tradition and not just South African tradition, and Pitso Mosimane was a top coach and good human being."



