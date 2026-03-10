Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha praises Premier Soccer League standards but believes 'South African players are too comfortable at home' and lack the 'drive' needed to crack Europe's major leagues
- Getty
The hunger for global greatness
Speaking on Radio 2000, Okocha emphasised that domestic success is not enough if a player wants to be remembered on the world stage.
"First of all, you must have the desire to become the best version of yourself," Okocha said.
"For you to make a name for yourself globally, you must get out of your comfort zone, and this is the problem.
"It is my opinion that South African players are too comfortable at home.
"That drive is not really there, but we Nigerians, we’re very ambitious people. We like to challenge ourselves," he added.
"Of course, when you come to a country like Germany, you have to try to socialise and understand the culture of the people."
- Backpage
Ambition vs domestic security
Okocha’s comments highlight a perceived cultural difference between West African and Southern African footballing mentalities.
While Nigeria has consistently exported stars to the highest levels of the Premier League and Serie A, South Africa's best talents frequently opt to stay with giants like Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.
The legendary playmaker argued that this preference for security over risk prevents Bafana Bafana stars from reaching their full potential and truly testing their mettle against the elite of the European game.
"You have to be willing to learn the language and just learn in general. It’s a lot easier if you have people who mentor you, but it’s also about how you present yourself. If you show that you’re willing to learn, then your stay will be a lot easier.
"My advice is just to be open and make sure you have that hunger and desire to become the best version of yourself," he added.
- Backpage
Reaping the rewards of a strong league
Despite his criticisms regarding the lack of international movement, Okocha was quick to offer some praise for the current state of South African football.
He noted that the strength of the domestic league has played a massive role in Bafana Bafana’s recent successes, including their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While Europe is the ultimate goal for individual development, the 52-year-old admitted that the infrastructure in South Africa is producing a cohesive and dangerous national team that cannot be ignored.
"It’s happy days for South African football, and it’s well deserved because they worked for it. They invested in the local league, and they are reaping the rewards of it because most of these players are playing in the local league," he said.
"That’s the impressive part of it because it shows how strong the South African league is, even though I think that you need to have more players playing in Europe, but of course, you have to appreciate the work and the way things have worked out for South African football," Okocha concluded.
- Backpage
The blueprint for European success
For South African players to bridge the gap, Okocha insists that they must be prepared for the cultural shock that comes with a move to the Northern Hemisphere.
Using his own experiences as a blueprint, he explained that footballing ability is only half the battle.
To survive in leagues like the Bundesliga or the Premier League, players must actively work on their integration and professional presentation.
Okocha believes that mentoring and a willingness to adapt are the essential tools missing from the current crop of South African stars.
The debate surrounding the "comfort zone" of the PSL is one that has divided fans for years, with domestic salaries often being high enough to discourage players from taking a chance on smaller European clubs.
However, with the World Cup on the horizon, the pressure is mounting for South Africa’s elite to prove they can compete at the highest level.
Whether the current generation heeds Okocha’s advice remains to be seen, but the Nigeria legend’s verdict is clear: talent alone will not translate to global fame without the burning desire to leave home.