Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha praises Premier Soccer League standards but believes 'South African players are too comfortable at home' and lack the 'drive' needed to crack Europe's major leagues

Speaking on Radio 2000, Okocha emphasised that domestic success is not enough if a player wants to be remembered on the world stage.

"First of all, you must have the desire to become the best version of yourself," Okocha said.

"For you to make a name for yourself globally, you must get out of your comfort zone, and this is the problem.

"It is my opinion that South African players are too comfortable at home.

"That drive is not really there, but we Nigerians, we’re very ambitious people. We like to challenge ourselves," he added.

"Of course, when you come to a country like Germany, you have to try to socialise and understand the culture of the people."