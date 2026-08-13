Nico Gonzalez returns to Turin today to make himself available to Juventus as he waits to see what happens in the transfer market before 1 September, when the summer window closes.





Back from his holidays after playing at the World Cup, which his Argentina side lost in the final against Spain, the 1998-born Argentine is under contract with Juventus until 30 June 2029, but he does not want to stay at Continassa and wants to wear the Atletico Madrid shirt again, the club he played for on loan in the 2025-26 season, making 37 appearances and scoring five goals.