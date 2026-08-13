Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica nico gonzalez
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Nico Gonzalez in Turin: the no to Spalletti, the cash pile Juventus want

Juventus
Transfers
Atletico Madrid
N. Gonzalez

There is still a transfer-market stalemate between Atletico Madrid and Juventus over the Argentinean

Nico Gonzalez returns to Turin today to make himself available to Juventus as he waits to see what happens in the transfer market before 1 September, when the summer window closes.


Back from his holidays after playing at the World Cup, which his Argentina side lost in the final against Spain, the 1998-born Argentine is under contract with Juventus until 30 June 2029, but he does not want to stay at Continassa and wants to wear the Atletico Madrid shirt again, the club he played for on loan in the 2025-26 season, making 37 appearances and scoring five goals.

  • Supply and demand

    The story is well known: Atletico made sure the conditions agreed with Juventus were not met (number of appearances in LaLiga) for the €32 million obligation to buy, but they want Nico back and are trying to open fresh talks with Juventus. As things stand, the gap between the two clubs is still wide: Atletico have offered €20-22 million, while Juventus are asking for at least €28-30 million, a position strengthened by the good Club World Cup played by the Argentina international winger.


    • Advertisement

  • Spalletti’s no and the nest egg

    That is where Spalletti comes in, and he would not have minded having Nico Gonzalez at his disposal, but when the Juventus manager made an enquiry, the player's stance was clear: he has no desire to try again with Juventus after the negative 2024-25 season. The feeling is that it will be close to the final stages of the transfer window before a solution is found that satisfies everyone involved: the wishes of the player and of Atletico, and Juventus's need to build a useful nest egg for incoming transfers.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Serie A
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV