Nicaragua coach commends Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup potential - 'I think you got chances to compete very well'

Speaking after the match, the coach highlighted the individual brilliance within the South African ranks.

He pointed to the technical proficiency of the squad as a key reason why they should be feared when they eventually take their place alongside the world’s elite nations at the World Cup.

“South Africa is a great team, have very good players,” Cruz Real said as per iDiski Times.

“I know most of them play in the local league, the South African Premier League [Soccer] League has good competition.

"Also, don’t forget you have a player playing in the Premier League. So the value [quality] of the South African squad with us, it’s a huge difference.

"But I see South Africa as a very good team, very good technical – some players have huge technical ability, are talented.”



