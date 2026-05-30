Nicaragua coach commends Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup potential - 'I think you got chances to compete very well'
High praise despite stalemate
Bafana Bafana's preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup hit a minor speed bump on Friday night as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
While the result left many local supporters frustrated, Nicaragua head coach Juan Cruz Real used the post-match platform to talk up the potential of the South African national team.
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Technical quality sets Bafana apart
Speaking after the match, the coach highlighted the individual brilliance within the South African ranks.
He pointed to the technical proficiency of the squad as a key reason why they should be feared when they eventually take their place alongside the world’s elite nations at the World Cup.
“South Africa is a great team, have very good players,” Cruz Real said as per iDiski Times.
“I know most of them play in the local league, the South African Premier League [Soccer] League has good competition.
"Also, don’t forget you have a player playing in the Premier League. So the value [quality] of the South African squad with us, it’s a huge difference.
"But I see South Africa as a very good team, very good technical – some players have huge technical ability, are talented.”
World Cup credentials confirmed
The coach believes that the mix of domestic-based talent and high-level European experience provides a balanced platform for success.
Reflecting on their prospects for the tournament, he offered a definitive backing of Broos’ project.
“I think you got chances to compete very well in the World Cup.”
This endorsement comes at a crucial time as the national team looks to find their clinical edge following a series of underwhelming results against lower-ranked opposition.
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Broos searching for the winning formula
While Bafana are now on a four-game winless run, Cruz Real is adamant that the underlying quality of the team will shine through once the tournament begins.
For Broos, the challenge remains converting dominance into goals.
While the Nicaragua coach was impressed by the 'huge difference' in quality between the two sides, the reality remains that Bafana failed to capitalise on their superior technical ability during the encounter in Soweto.