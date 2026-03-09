Neymar given Brazil hope as Carlo Ancelotti names Santos star in squad but ex-Barcelona hero could still be axed ahead of World Cup

According to UOL, Neymar has been named in Ancelotti’s expansive preliminary squad for the upcoming international break. The Selecao are preparing to face France and Croatia in late March, marking the final international window before the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup kicks off.

Despite this lifeline, the 34-year-old will not feature in Santos’ upcoming Brasileirao clash against Mirassol due to "load control". Ancelotti and CBF director Rodrigo Caetano will still attend the match, meaning the No. 10 now has only one domestic game against Corinthians to convince the manager he deserves a final call-up.