Next generation of Orlando Pirates stars challenged to step up after Relebohile Mofokeng's departure – ‘It is your responsibility to take the baton and take it to the next level'
Replacing the Irreplaceable President
Orlando Pirates legend Tlou Segolela believes the club's current crop of youngsters must embrace the pressure of filling the void left by Relebohile Mofokeng.
The 21-year-old sensation recently completed a significant transfer to Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, leaving a massive hole in the Buccaneers' attacking artillery after a historic 2025/26 campaign that saw the club secure a domestic treble.
Mofokeng was the undisputed star of the show last season, sweeping the major individual honours by being named both the Footballer of the Season and the Players' Player of the Season.
His statistical contribution was equally immense, as he racked up 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions.
- Backpagepix
The Standard Has Been Set
Despite the loss of such a key figure, Segolela remains confident that the institution of Orlando Pirates is designed to withstand the departure of star individuals.
Speaking about the transition, the former winger emphasised that the club has a historical habit of unearthing new talent whenever a top performer moves on to professional pastures abroad or elsewhere.
"Obviously he [Mofokeng] had a good season in terms of contribution towards the goals the team has created and scored but let's not forget that Pirates is Pirates, they will always find a way, they will always find somebody," Segolela told KickOff.
"It's not a one-man team.
"That's the good part about Pirates.
"Football is like this; when one overshadows others and he goes, he opens space for others [to shine], that's the reality.”
A Challenge to the Youth
The man famously known as "Gautrain" during his playing days at Parktown is adamant that those remaining in the squad must see this as an opportunity rather than a crisis.
"He [Mofokeng] set the standard, the coming ones should catch up, that's the nature of football," Segolela continued as he analysed the current squad depth.
"But are we going to miss him?
"Yes, we’re going to miss him, he's a talented player who contributed towards the team.
"But we've got a lot of interesting talent within the Pirates squad.”
- Orlando Pirates
Life After Mofokeng Begins
The Buccaneers do not have long to find answers, as their 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign is set to kick off this weekend.
The club’s recruitment and youth development will be under the microscope immediately as they host Milford at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
All eyes will be on the starting lineup to see which creative spark will be tasked with replicating the magic that "The President" provided so consistently during his tenure.
While the departure of a reigning Footballer of the Season is always a bitter pill for the Ghost to swallow, the sentiment from former players like Segolela suggests a firm belief in the club's internal resources.
"If you are going to take his place, you must know that it is your responsibility to take the baton and take it to the next level," the Moletjie-born former speedy attacker added.
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