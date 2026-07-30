Next generation of Orlando Pirates stars challenged to step up after Relebohile Mofokeng's departure – ‘It is your responsibility to take the baton and take it to the next level'

Orlando Pirates legend Tlou Segolela believes the club's current crop of youngsters must embrace the pressure of filling the void left by Relebohile Mofokeng.

The 21-year-old sensation recently completed a significant transfer to Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, leaving a massive hole in the Buccaneers' attacking artillery after a historic 2025/26 campaign that saw the club secure a domestic treble.

Mofokeng was the undisputed star of the show last season, sweeping the major individual honours by being named both the Footballer of the Season and the Players' Player of the Season.

His statistical contribution was equally immense, as he racked up 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions.