Next gem for Kaizer Chiefs? Promising Zimbabwean talent eyes deal with Amakhosi after training with the Glamour Boys

Kaizer Chiefs' attacking department has been blamed for a lack of creativity as the team struggle to create many goal-scoring chances.

The strikers have also been criticised for their inability to convert chances into goals; especially at this time of the season, the Glamour Boys are facing a downward spiral.

One of the players who has always attracted criticism for failure to hit his peak is Mduduzi Shabalala. The Bafana Bafana star is Chiefs' top attacking player, but since his elevation to the senior team, many believe he is yet to reach his highest level.

Now, could there be a solution in the offing? A promising talent has been spotted training with Amakhosi.