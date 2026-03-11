Next gem for Kaizer Chiefs? Promising Zimbabwean talent eyes deal with Amakhosi after training with the Glamour Boys
Starlet trains with Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs' attacking department has been blamed for a lack of creativity as the team struggle to create many goal-scoring chances.
The strikers have also been criticised for their inability to convert chances into goals; especially at this time of the season, the Glamour Boys are facing a downward spiral.
One of the players who has always attracted criticism for failure to hit his peak is Mduduzi Shabalala. The Bafana Bafana star is Chiefs' top attacking player, but since his elevation to the senior team, many believe he is yet to reach his highest level.
Now, could there be a solution in the offing? A promising talent has been spotted training with Amakhosi.
Who is the youngster training at Naturena?
Takunda Tausa, 20, is hoping to get a deal with the Premier Soccer League giants after training with the club.
Are Chiefs set to lose 'Messi'?
Meanwhile, Chiefs could lose a promising star to their rivals, Orlando Pirates.
Jacob Serman, 14, who is also known as Messi, has been training with the Buccaneers.
Mid-season signing
In the mid-season transfer window, the Chiefs hierarchy only signed one player, but for the junior side. The midfielder, Xhosa Manyana, was signed on loan from Cape Town City for the rest of the season.
No player was signed for the senior team, as Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung stated that they were satisfied with the players already in the team.
On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Chiefs' top rivals, strengthened their playing units.
As Pirates and Sundowns engage in a tight league title race, Amakhosi are struggling. In fact, the Naturena have been on a downward spiral, as they have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions.