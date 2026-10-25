Newly appointed Golden Arrows coach tipped for Orlando Pirates return - 'He will come back as a head coach one day'

Mandla Ncikazi’s recent departure from the Orlando Pirates coaching staff has been viewed by many as the end of a significant chapter, but former Buccaneers assistant Benson Mhlongo believes it is merely a strategic hiatus.

Mhlongo, who knows the inner workings of the Sea Robbers well, is adamant that the tactical expert has unfinished business at the club.

He suggests that the experience Ncikazi will gain while leading Abafana Bes'thende will eventually make him the ideal candidate to occupy the hot seat at Pirates.

The belief is that the foundation laid during his time in Soweto has prepared him for the pressures of one of the continent's most demanding jobs, provided he proves his mettle as the main man elsewhere first.







