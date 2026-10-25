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Newly appointed Golden Arrows coach tipped for Orlando Pirates return - 'He will come back as a head coach one day'
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The inevitable return to Mayfair
Mandla Ncikazi’s recent departure from the Orlando Pirates coaching staff has been viewed by many as the end of a significant chapter, but former Buccaneers assistant Benson Mhlongo believes it is merely a strategic hiatus.
Mhlongo, who knows the inner workings of the Sea Robbers well, is adamant that the tactical expert has unfinished business at the club.
He suggests that the experience Ncikazi will gain while leading Abafana Bes'thende will eventually make him the ideal candidate to occupy the hot seat at Pirates.
The belief is that the foundation laid during his time in Soweto has prepared him for the pressures of one of the continent's most demanding jobs, provided he proves his mettle as the main man elsewhere first.
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Growth and the pursuit of independence
"Only Ncikazi knows why he decided to leave. It is difficult to read between the lines when a person says I'm going for greener pastures, especially when a coach says, 'How can you kiss a person that you don't like?'" said Mhlongo, sharing his thoughts with KickOff.
The former Pirates man emphasised that individual professional development often requires stepping away from the comforts of a massive institution to find one's own voice and tactical identity.
"Also, remember, as a coach you need to grow, as the likes of Rhulani Mokwena have done. There come times when you need to use your own brain and perception.
"And being an assistant doesn't allow you to do so. When you feel you have grown enough, it's better to leave and go and start your own kraal, rather than to stay and start chaos," Mhlongo added.
This comparison to Mokwena highlights the trend of assistant coaches seeking autonomy to validate their coaching philosophies.
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A rescue mission at Arrows
Ncikazi’s return to Durban is also being characterised as a move motivated by loyalty rather than financial gain.
"Ncikazi will come back as a head coach at Pirates one day. He joined Pirates from Arrows, a club that has looked after him for years.
"And now that they are in trouble he needs to go save them from being relegated. So, it's not a money-based decision, but a love-based decision and a self-respect decision.
"Respect is bigger than any person in the black community," he went on.
The narrative suggests that by succeeding in a high-pressure survival battle, Ncikazi's stock will only rise.
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The weight of cultural respect
The emphasis on respect and community ties plays a significant role in how these coaching moves are perceived within the local game.
Mhlongo's analysis points to a deeper cultural understanding of loyalty, where returning to aid a former employer is seen as a badge of honour.
This integrity is what Mhlongo believes will eventually lead the Buccaneers to call upon Ncikazi again, this time to lead the club as the primary technical director or head coach without the "assistant" tag.
While Abdeslam Ouaddou enjoys a successful spell at Pirates, the nature of football management ensures that the club is always looking toward future transitions.
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