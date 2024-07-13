New Wydad Casablanca coach Rhulani Mokwena strips naked Mamelodi Sundowns' technical team

BackpageMichael MadyiraNew Wydad Casablanca coach Rhulani Mokwena strips naked Mamelodi Sundowns' technical teamPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCWydad CasablancaRhulani MokwenaThe 37-year-old was this week confirmed as the new coach of the Moroccan giants and he will have authority on his own technical bench.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena was sacked by Downs last weekHe was then appointed Wydad coachHe goes to Morocco with his chosen technical staffArticle continues below