New San Siro: the precise costs, the rendering and the chance of being among the stadiums chosen for Euro 2032

Inter and AC Milan have submitted to the City Council "the economic feasibility report" for the new facility that will rise in the Lombardy capital. The new stadium, when it is completed in 2032, will be worth the extraordinary sum of 2 billion 149 million. The two clubs estimate that it will generate 418 million on the market thanks to the sports arena, but also the offices, the hotels and the commercial spaces. The maxi real-estate operation should guarantee the clubs a capital gain of 265 million.

Those figures would help the two clubs close the gap on the Premier League and the Bundesliga in terms of income and revenue, or at least reduce the huge deficit that has built up over the last 20 years.