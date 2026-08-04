New Polokwane City coach Bayano Moloto outlines his ambitions after replacing Phuti Mohafe – ‘Maybe we can also qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup’
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Moloto objectives for the season
Bayano Moloto has returned to Polokwane City with a clear vision of elevating the club to new heights in the Premier Soccer League.
After a successful opening weekend where he guided his side to a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay, the coach has publicly declared his intention to secure a top-three finish and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
Speaking on his specific objectives for the current season, Moloto detailed a comprehensive roadmap for success that involves both league consistency and knockout glory.
“The plan is to finish in the top four and go to one of the semifinals and lift one of the cups and try to get position three,” he said, as reported by Sowetan.
"Maybe we can also qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
"This is the aim we want to achieve at the end of the day."
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A homecoming fuelled by destiny
The appointment of Moloto marks a return to a familiar environment, as the coach previously served the club before a stint in West Africa with Ghana’s Real Academicals Soccer Academy.
He revealed that his return to the Limpopo side was always part of a long-term understanding with the club's leadership, specifically chairman Johnny Mogaladi.
“I knew because when I left the team in 2021, I asked the blessing from chairman [Johnny Mogaladi], and every time we met, even when I was working in Ghana, we kept on communicating.
"And he said one day I will come back and take over the team,” Moloto said.
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Tactical continuity and upcoming challenges
While Moloto is keen to leave his own mark on the squad, he is also pragmatic about the foundations already in place.
With a massive MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on the horizon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, the coach is focusing on refinement rather than a complete tactical overhaul.
Regarding his approach to the squad's tactical evolution and their preparation for the Sundowns fixture, Moloto noted that the transition has been smooth thus far.
“The preparations have been going well and I’m happy with the progress of the players and what we have implemented in terms of style of play, even though I’m not going to change much.
But there is a lot of improvement,” the coach explained.
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Managing key assets and Bafana ambitions
One of the most pressing issues for Moloto is the future of highly-rated defender Thabang Matuludi, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation.
Amid interest from some of the country's biggest clubs, Moloto has taken a firm stance, advising the player to prioritise regular game time over a high-profile move.
Moloto made his feelings clear regarding the defender's career path, emphasising the importance of playing time for national team recognition.
“It doesn’t make sense to go to a bigger team, and at the end of the day you lose your spot in the Bafana Bafana squad, because we want him to be one of the regulars in the national team,” Moloto stated.
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