New Polokwane City coach Bayano Moloto outlines his ambitions after replacing Phuti Mohafe – ‘Maybe we can also qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup’

Bayano Moloto has returned to Polokwane City with a clear vision of elevating the club to new heights in the Premier Soccer League.

After a successful opening weekend where he guided his side to a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay, the coach has publicly declared his intention to secure a top-three finish and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking on his specific objectives for the current season, Moloto detailed a comprehensive roadmap for success that involves both league consistency and knockout glory.

“The plan is to finish in the top four and go to one of the semifinals and lift one of the cups and try to get position three,” he said, as reported by Sowetan.

"Maybe we can also qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

"This is the aim we want to achieve at the end of the day."



