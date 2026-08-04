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Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City, October 2025Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

New Polokwane City coach Bayano Moloto outlines his ambitions after replacing Phuti Mohafe – ‘Maybe we can also qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup’

Polokwane City
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
T. Matuludi
CAF Confederations Cup

The 45-year-old tactician has wasted no time in setting the bar high for his tenure, targeting a historic continental qualification for the Limpopo-based outfit. Following the departure of Mohafe, the returning mentor believes Rise and Shine are capable of disrupting the established order in the Premier Soccer League this season.

  • Richards Bay vs Polokwane City, August 2026Backpage

    Moloto objectives for the season

    Bayano Moloto has returned to Polokwane City with a clear vision of elevating the club to new heights in the Premier Soccer League.

    After a successful opening weekend where he guided his side to a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay, the coach has publicly declared his intention to secure a top-three finish and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

    Speaking on his specific objectives for the current season, Moloto detailed a comprehensive roadmap for success that involves both league consistency and knockout glory.

    “The plan is to finish in the top four and go to one of the semifinals and lift one of the cups and try to get position three,” he said, as reported by Sowetan.

    "Maybe we can also qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

    "This is the aim we want to achieve at the end of the day."


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  • Tlou Nkwe, Polokwane City, Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    A homecoming fuelled by destiny

    The appointment of Moloto marks a return to a familiar environment, as the coach previously served the club before a stint in West Africa with Ghana’s Real Academicals Soccer Academy.

    He revealed that his return to the Limpopo side was always part of a long-term understanding with the club's leadership, specifically chairman Johnny Mogaladi.

    “I knew because when I left the team in 2021, I asked the blessing from chairman [Johnny Mogaladi], and every time we met, even when I was working in Ghana, we kept on communicating.

    "And he said one day I will come back and take over the team,” Moloto said.


  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane CityBackpage

    Tactical continuity and upcoming challenges

    While Moloto is keen to leave his own mark on the squad, he is also pragmatic about the foundations already in place.

    With a massive MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on the horizon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, the coach is focusing on refinement rather than a complete tactical overhaul.

    Regarding his approach to the squad's tactical evolution and their preparation for the Sundowns fixture, Moloto noted that the transition has been smooth thus far.

    “The preparations have been going well and I’m happy with the progress of the players and what we have implemented in terms of style of play, even though I’m not going to change much.

    But there is a lot of improvement,” the coach explained.


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  • Thabang Matuludi Polokwane CityBackpagepix

    Managing key assets and Bafana ambitions

    One of the most pressing issues for Moloto is the future of highly-rated defender Thabang Matuludi, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation.

    Amid interest from some of the country's biggest clubs, Moloto has taken a firm stance, advising the player to prioritise regular game time over a high-profile move.

    Moloto made his feelings clear regarding the defender's career path, emphasising the importance of playing time for national team recognition.

    “It doesn’t make sense to go to a bigger team, and at the end of the day you lose your spot in the Bafana Bafana squad, because we want him to be one of the regulars in the national team,” Moloto stated.



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Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
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Stellenbosch FC
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