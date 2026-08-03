New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Antonio van Wyk reveals why he swapped Europe for Masandawana - 'It’s guaranteed that this team will win a trophy'
- SV Ried
A calculated return to South African football
Antonio van Wyk has explained why he chose to end his European adventure by joining Mamelodi Sundowns, insisting the move aligns perfectly with his ambitions of winning silverware.
After spending two seasons in Austria with SV Ried following his departure from Stellenbosch, the versatile attacker opted to return to South African football.
While some expected the youngster to continue carving out his career in Europe, Van Wyk believes the project at Chloorkop offered the ideal platform for both his personal growth and long-term ambitions.
For the former Stellies star, the move is not a step backwards but a chance to join a club built on sustained success, with the opportunity to compete for trophies every season.
The guarantee of silverware at Chloorkop
Speaking about his motivations for joining the club, Van Wyk highlighted the winning culture that has become synonymous with Sundowns over the last decade.
He admitted that the lure of constant success played a massive role in his decision-making process.
"I would say the history of the club, trophies as well," Van Wyk said on the Sundowns Pitchside Podcast.
"It’s guaranteed that this team will win a trophy or two every season."
'I thought to help my game'
The attacker is eager to build a legacy and ensure his trophy cabinet is well-stocked by the time his career concludes.
He explained the importance of this mindset, stating: "Obviously that’s a big aspect, as a player you obviously wanna be a decorated player in terms of trophies and numbers as well.
"So, I thought to help my game, I’m going to have to take the next step.
"And if it’s not in Europe, it should be the African champions."
- SV Ried
Valuable lessons from the Austrian stint
Looking back on his two-year stint in Austria, Van Wyk feels the experience transformed him into a more complete player.
"I’d say different culture; we have our own culture here in South Africa," he added.
"There, it’s way different. Also being on the field communicating with players, it’s way different.
"That aspect and also the physicality of where I was was quite strenuous on the body."
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