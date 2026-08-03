New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Antonio van Wyk reveals why he swapped Europe for Masandawana - 'It’s guaranteed that this team will win a trophy'

Antonio van Wyk has explained why he chose to end his European adventure by joining Mamelodi Sundowns, insisting the move aligns perfectly with his ambitions of winning silverware.

After spending two seasons in Austria with SV Ried following his departure from Stellenbosch, the versatile attacker opted to return to South African football.

While some expected the youngster to continue carving out his career in Europe, Van Wyk believes the project at Chloorkop offered the ideal platform for both his personal growth and long-term ambitions.

For the former Stellies star, the move is not a step backwards but a chance to join a club built on sustained success, with the opportunity to compete for trophies every season.



