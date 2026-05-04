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New Kobbie Mainoo chant: Man Utd fans come up with genius 'can't play without you' song for England midfielder
Mainoo the hero in five-goal thriller
Mainoo enjoyed a Sunday to remember at Old Trafford, netting a 77th-minute winner to secure a vital win for Michael Carrick's side against Liverpool. The victory was more than just a derby triumph; it officially guaranteed United's qualification for next season's Champions League.
The Red Devils had initially raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but the visitors fought back through Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo. With the game poised at 2-2, Mainoo popped up to score his first Premier League goal of the season, crowning a week in which he signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club.
Billy Ocean inspired chant
As the 21-year-old midfielder was presented with the Player of the Match award during his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the Stretford End could be heard serenading their academy graduate with a brand new song. The chant is set to the tune of the 1976 classic "Love Really Hurts Without You" by soul legend Billy Ocean.
The lyrics, which have since gone viral on social media, highlight just how important the England international has become to Carrick's tactical setup. The United faithful sang: "Mainoo, United can't play without you, United can't play without you. And you're breaking my heart, when you don't start. Mainoo, United can't play without you, United can't play without you."
Fans react to 'absolute belter' of a song
Social media was quickly flooded with praise for the new anthem, with supporters delighted that the young star finally has his own individual recognition from the stands. Pe Sport Bible, one fan commented on footage of the singing, "Mainoo finally has a chant and it’s to a banger as well", while another simply described the tune as an "absolute belter".
The creativity of the United away and home support was also a talking point, as a third supporter noted: "Obviously extremely biased here but we are by far the best and most original club when it comes to chants." Another added: "Finally a Mainoo chant and it actually slaps. Old Trafford needs to be singing this from minute one next game. Share this everywhere."
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'I used to dream of times like this'
Mainoo, clearly moved by the reception, spoke of his pride after the final whistle. He told Sky Sports: "I saw a couple of my family members [in the crowd]. Yeah, it's a blessing to be able to play here, to be able to score here. I used to dream of times like this, so [younger Kobbie] would have been over the moon."
Mainoo will be back in action when United travel to face Sunderland next weekend.