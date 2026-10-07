AFP
'I never told my family': Ex-Premier League star Cheikhou Kouyate announces retirement after hiding secret heart condition
A shocking revelation from Kouyate
In a revealing interview with Senegalese channel Walf TV, Kouyate confirmed he has stepped away from professional football following an extensive career in the English top flight. The midfielder, who represented West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest, made a startling admission about his health.
Kouyate disclosed that he spent his playing days battling a cardiac issue, choosing to assume full liability for his wellbeing despite undergoing regular medical monitoring in England every six months. He admitted he signed waivers at his clubs to ensure they would not face repercussions if a tragedy occurred on the pitch.
- AFP
Signing insurance waivers at clubs
Detailing the extent of his medical struggles, Kouyate explained how he navigated strict club medicals over the years. "I suffered from this heart problem since birth. I played with it," Kouyate explained.
"In England, it was monitored every six months. I had medical check-ups at West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest. Every time I had the tests, the problem reappeared. The doctors always pointed out the problem to me, but I took responsibility myself. I signed the insurance papers stating that anything that might happen to me would be my responsibility."
Keeping the secret from family
The physical toll of the condition was severe in challenging environments, yet Kouyate remained completely silent about his suffering. "The problem is at high altitude. If I play in the heat, it hurts terribly, during and after matches. It feels like a side stitch, for about five minutes, and then it goes away. When it happens, after the match, I get painful cramps. After 24 hours, it stops," he added.
"I never said anything. I didn’t want to be forced to stop early. I never told my family, not even the national team doctors. They didn’t know about my problem."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for the midfielder?
Kouyate ultimately decided to hang up his boots following definitive advice from medical professionals during a recent evaluation. "Anderlecht called me [in the summer] to play there and also to start training as a coach. But after the medical examination, the doctor asked me to stop playing football," Kouyate revealed. With his playing days officially behind him, Kouyate is expected to turn his attention to coaching, potentially exploring the initial pathway offered by Anderlecht.
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