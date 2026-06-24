Neo Rapoo posts emotional farewell to Siwelele ahead of Orlando Pirates transfer - 'I leave with nothing but appreciation for everything this club has done for me'

The highly-rated defender is on the verge of finalising his switch to Pirates following a stellar breakout campaign in Bloemfontein.

Rapoo’s rise has been one of the most talked-about stories in South African football, having first emerged as a top prospect at SuperSport United before the club's top-flight status was acquired by Siwelele in 2025.

Since then, the 20-year-old has established himself as one of the premier young talents in the country.

His performances under the guidance of Lehlohonolo Seema last season saw him make 27 appearances across all competitions, contributing three assists and providing a consistent defensive presence that quickly made him a priority target for the Soweto giants.