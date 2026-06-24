Neo Rapoo posts emotional farewell to Siwelele ahead of Orlando Pirates transfer - 'I leave with nothing but appreciation for everything this club has done for me'
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A defining chapter comes to an end
The highly-rated defender is on the verge of finalising his switch to Pirates following a stellar breakout campaign in Bloemfontein.
Rapoo’s rise has been one of the most talked-about stories in South African football, having first emerged as a top prospect at SuperSport United before the club's top-flight status was acquired by Siwelele in 2025.
Since then, the 20-year-old has established himself as one of the premier young talents in the country.
His performances under the guidance of Lehlohonolo Seema last season saw him make 27 appearances across all competitions, contributing three assists and providing a consistent defensive presence that quickly made him a priority target for the Soweto giants.
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Gratitude to the Siwelele family
Taking to social media to confirm his departure, Rapoo penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to those who supported his development.
“To my teammates, both past and present, the coaching staff, management, support staff, and every single person behind the scenes at Siwelele Football Club — thank you,” the South Africa Under-20 star posted on Instagram.
“From the very first day I walked through the doors of this club, I was welcomed with belief, support, and an opportunity to grow both as a footballer and as a person.
"Over the years, this club has become much more than just a team to me; it has become a family and a place filled with memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in my journey.
"Through the highs and the lows, the victories and the challenges, your faith in me never wavered.
"Every training session, every match, every lesson, and every moment shared has helped shape the player and man I am today.”
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Special tribute to Lehlohonolo Seema
Rapoo was quick to highlight the impact of his head coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, who trusted the youngster with the starting left-back role during a pivotal season.
The defender credited Seema with providing the platform that eventually earned him the attention of Orlando Pirates.
“A special thank you goes to Coach Seema. Thank you for your guidance, trust, leadership, and belief in my abilities.
"Your support and wisdom have had a huge impact on my career, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities and confidence you gave me.
"Working under your leadership has been an honour, and the lessons you have taught me will stay with me wherever football takes me,” Rapoo added.
An exciting future at Orlando Pirates
As he prepares to link up with Abdeslam Ouaddou’s squad for their pre-season camp in Spain, Rapoo made sure to acknowledge the passionate fan base that supported him during his time in Bloemfontein.
He leaves with a glowing reputation, having recently helped South Africa’s Amajita clinch AFCON glory in Egypt and competing at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
“To the supporters, thank you for standing by us through every moment.
"Your passion, loyalty, and unwavering support inspired me every time I stepped onto the pitch wearing this badge.
"Representing this club and playing in front of you has been a privilege that I will never take for granted.
"As I look back on my time here, my heart is filled with gratitude, pride, and respect for this incredible club and everyone associated with it.
"The memories we created together will always hold a special place in my heart.
"Although this chapter may be coming to an end, Siwelele Football Club will always be a part of my story.
"I leave with nothing but appreciation for everything this club has done for me and for all the years we shared together.”
The IG post