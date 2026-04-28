Negative sentiments for Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng from ex-Kaizer Chiefs star after Soweto Derby - 'Rele struggles in games like these'
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Mofokeng's Soweto Derby outing
Relebohile Mofokeng struggled to make an impact as Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby last Sunday.
The 21-year-old went into the derby with expectations high on him after managing 10 Premier Soccer League goals and seven assists.
Former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye observed that Amakhosi did well to limit Pirates' attacks and contain Mofokeng.
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Chiefs' game plan working
“Coming to this fixture, I think Kaizer Chiefs wanted to disturb Orlando Pirates and they did exactly that,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.
"Honestly speaking the reflection of the game is in the result.
“Truly speaking, I think their game plan worked. They came to disturb Orlando Pirates and showed character.”
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Plan to nullify Mofokeng
“Chiefs won five games in a row with Mduduzi Shabalala playing as number 10, [Wandile] Duba playing wide, interchanging with [Glody] Lilepo on the left-hand side with [Pule] Mmodi as usual," added Khanye.
"And the truth is that in this game they came and played with three central midfielders.
“I think when they read the game they realised that Orlando Pirates are very dangerous in the midfield and their front four, including [Masindi] Nemtajela and [Thalente] Mbatha, that once they [Chiefs] play with three and Pirates play with two it would be difficult for Rele [Mofokeng] to play."
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Big games not for Mofokeng
“When I say this is a game for big players, some Pirates players were robots, and I’m very disappointed,” Khanye continued.
“I always say that Rele struggles in games like this, especially the derby.
“Appollis not much in this game and [Tshepang] Moremi, unfortunately, he got injured, but even the 15, 20 minutes he played, not much in the game.”