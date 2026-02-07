Nedbank Cup Wrap: Sekhukhune United join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Round of 16 as Kaizer Chiefs duo combine to seal Casric Stars win

At the Olympia Park Stadium, Casric Stars secured a convincing 3-0 victory to eliminate Army Rocket from the competition.

Thuso Mogale opened the scoring in the 28th minute thanks to an assist from Leletu Skelem. The former then completed his brace in the 34th minute to give Stars a 2-0 half-time lead.

With a minute to go, Ofentse Makwata Kgosana converted fellow Kaizer Chiefs loanee Manqoba Ozoemena's assist to ensure passage to the next phase.