Nedbank Cup Wrap: 10-man Durban City knock out Golden Arrows in KwaZulu-Natal Derby as TS Galaxy power into semi-finals past Jacsa Spears

The KwaZulu-Natal derby failed to ignite early fireworks, with the first half largely cagey despite Durban City showing clear attacking intent.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 36th minute when Saziso Magawana whipped in a teasing cross that found Fezile Gcaba, who controlled well before unleashing a powerful strike to put City ahead of Golden Arrows.

Manqoba Mngqithi responded with changes after the interval, introducing Thokozani Khumalo, who found the equaliser for Abafana Bes'thende.

Athini Jodwana’s evening ended early after a handball offence earned him a second yellow card, with the referee producing the red in the 78th minute.

After extra time, the KZN sides were still deadlocked at 1–1, sending the match to penalties, where the Citizens held their composure to edge out a 5–4 victory