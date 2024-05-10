Lorch, MofokengGOAL
Michael Madyira

Nedbank Cup: Will VAR be used in the final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns? - Safa's Victor Gomes answers

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMMamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AMOrlando Pirates vs Richards BayRichards BayCupRhulani MokwenaJose Riveiro

The former Fifa World Cup referee comments on the developments Safa has made in trying to introduce the refereeing technology in local football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • VAR is yet to be introduced in the PSL
  • But talk of its introduction has hit headlines for a while now
  • Gomes gives timeline for when VAR could be used
Article continues below

Editors' Picks