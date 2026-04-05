Nedbank Cup: TS Galaxy through into the final after staggering past Milford FC to set up date with Durban City

TS Galaxy reached the Nedbank Cup final following a semi-final penalty shootout victory over Milford FC at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.

With both sides tied at 1-1 after extra time, it needed a penalty shootout to separate them, and the Rockets won 4-3 in the kicks.

Siphosethu Ndlabi gave Milford the lead after 11 minutes when his stylish finish beat Ira Tape in goals for the hosts.

But TS Galaxy hit back through Victor Letsoalo, who headed in a delivery from Seluleko Mahlambi 10 minutes into the second half.

By reaching the Nedbank Cup final, it was recovery by the Rockets, who were fresh from a 6-0 mauling by Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match just before the FIFA break.

TS Galaxy will now meet Durban City in the final, and the winner will play CAF Confederation Cup football next season.