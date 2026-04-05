Nedbank Cup: TS Galaxy through into the final after staggering past Milford FC to set up date with Durban City
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TS Galaxy through to final
TS Galaxy reached the Nedbank Cup final following a semi-final penalty shootout victory over Milford FC at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.
With both sides tied at 1-1 after extra time, it needed a penalty shootout to separate them, and the Rockets won 4-3 in the kicks.
Siphosethu Ndlabi gave Milford the lead after 11 minutes when his stylish finish beat Ira Tape in goals for the hosts.
But TS Galaxy hit back through Victor Letsoalo, who headed in a delivery from Seluleko Mahlambi 10 minutes into the second half.
By reaching the Nedbank Cup final, it was recovery by the Rockets, who were fresh from a 6-0 mauling by Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match just before the FIFA break.
TS Galaxy will now meet Durban City in the final, and the winner will play CAF Confederation Cup football next season.
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Chance for second Nedbank Cup title for TS Galaxy
This is the second time for the Rockets to reach the Nedbank Cup final in the club's history.
It is a competition they won in 2019 while they were still a National First Division side.
Reclaiming the Nedbank Cup will place TS Galaxy on their second title, the same as Wits University, Cape Town Spurs, and Santos FC, who have won it twice each.
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History beckons for Durban City
Should Durban City lift this season's Nedbank Cup, it would be the first time in their history to do so.
They reached the final of this tournament in 2018 when they were still Maritzburg United and were defeated by Free State Stars.
The KwaZulu-Natal side has an opportunity to make history by winning it for the first time.
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Balancing PSL targets and Nedbank Cup final
The Nedbank Cup final is expected to be played on May 2 at a venue to be announced by the PSL.
TS Galaxy and Durban City will have almost a month to prepare for this decider.
While focusing on the Nedbank Cup final, TS Galaxy will also be fighting for a top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League.
Their opponents, City, have a realistic chance to achieve a top-three end to the term, and that could be spiced up by the Ke Yona trophy.